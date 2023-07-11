STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz has increased its car sales in the second quarter. Compared to the same period last year, sales rose by six percent to 515,700 vehicles, the automaker announced in Stuttgart on Tuesday. Particularly on the domestic market, business increased strongly in percentage terms. According to the figures, 58,600 cars were sold in Germany in the second quarter - an increase of 23 percent. A total of 157,100 vehicles were sold on the European market.

Asia remained the most important market, with sales of 239,200 cars, a large proportion of which (183,600) were sold in China. With an increase of three percent to 98 800 cars, business on the North American market - which Mercedes includes the USA, Canada and Mexico - picked up only slightly.

Mercedes recorded a particularly strong boost in its all-electric vehicles. Sales of pure e-cars rose 123 percent to 56,300 units.

After the first six months of the year, sales stand at just under 1.02 million vehicles - an increase of five percent compared with the same period last year. The share of fully electric vehicles was 102 600 units, according to the figures. Accordingly, e-cars accounted for just over one-tenth of total sales. Mercedes aims to be in a position to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, wherever market conditions permit./rwi/DP/ngu