Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
57.89 EUR   -1.77%
08:56aMercedes-Benz CEO Estimates Chips Shortage To Continue Until 2023
MT
08:45aMercedes-Benz to Invest EUR2 Billion in European Sites to Boost Electric, Luxury Vehicles
DJ
08:38aMERCEDES BENZ : prepares car production network for new electric portfolio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz to Invest EUR2 Billion in European Sites to Boost Electric, Luxury Vehicles

06/29/2022 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters


Mercedes-Benz Group AG said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in its European sites as it doubles down on luxury vehicles and ramps up production of electric cars in the next years.

The German car maker said management and employee representatives have agreed on a future production setup in Europe, which includes making the site in Sindelfingen, Germany the main plant for producing vehicles for the high-end luxury segment and making models with the electric platform AMG.EA from 2025.

"This step marks a new phase of introducing next-generation electric platforms in production, securing future employment at European locations," the car maker said.

The investment announcement comes after Mercedes-Benz said in May that it plans to increase the sales share for top-end luxury vehicles and confirmed plans to sell fully-electric vehicles only where market conditions allow by 2030.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 0844ET

All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
08:56aMercedes-Benz CEO Estimates Chips Shortage To Continue Until 2023
MT
08:45aMercedes-Benz to Invest EUR2 Billion in European Sites to Boost Electric, Luxury Vehicl..
DJ
08:38aMERCEDES BENZ : prepares car production network for new electric portfolio
PU
07:08aMERCEDES BENZ : EQ Formula E Team braced for the sweltering heat of Marrakesh
PU
05:27aMERCEDES BENZ : Life gets big! The international campaign for the new Mercedes Benz T-Clas..
PU
05:07aMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 British Grand Prix - Preview
PU
04:07aTALES FROM THE PADDOCK : F1 returns to Silverstone as sprint to Formula E finish line gets..
PU
06/28MERCEDES BENZ : Innovative Formula 1™ technology enhances performance and agility
PU
06/28Siemens to invest in Volkswagen's N.American charging network
RE
06/28MERCEDES BENZ : Life gets big! The international campaign for the new Mercedes Benz T Clas..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2022 11 932 M 12 559 M 12 559 M
Net cash 2022 12 518 M 13 176 M 13 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,30x
Yield 2022 7,50%
Capitalization 63 046 M 66 357 M 66 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,93 €
Average target price 90,36 €
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 357
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.94%218 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%88 208
BMW AG-13.57%52 917
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.03%49 566
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.03%47 473