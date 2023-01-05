Mercedes-Benz to Launch Global High-Power Charging Network Starting in North America

By Giulia Petroni

Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to build a global high-power charging network before the end of 2030, when it aims to go all-electric.

The German luxury-car maker on Thursday said the rollout will start this year in North America. This will entail an investment of just more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the next six or seven years provided by Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy, a renewable-energy and battery storage owner-operator in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz will eventually set up more than 10,000 high-power chargers across North America, Europe, China and other main markets by the end of the decade. The network will be accessible to other car brands with compatible technology.

