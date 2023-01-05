Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32 2023-01-05 pm EST
66.53 EUR   +1.01%
01:17pMercedes-Benz to Launch Global High-Power Charging Network Starting in North America
DJ
12:58pMercedes Benz : to launch global branded high-power charging network, starting in North America
PU
12:57pMercedes-Benz plans its own charging network for e-cars
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz to Launch Global High-Power Charging Network Starting in North America

01/05/2023 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to build a global high-power charging network before the end of 2030, when it aims to go all-electric.

The German luxury-car maker on Thursday said the rollout will start this year in North America. This will entail an investment of just more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the next six or seven years provided by Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy, a renewable-energy and battery storage owner-operator in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz will eventually set up more than 10,000 high-power chargers across North America, Europe, China and other main markets by the end of the decade. The network will be accessible to other car brands with compatible technology.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1317ET

All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
01:17pMercedes-Benz to Launch Global High-Power Charging Network Starting in North America
DJ
12:58pMercedes Benz : to launch global branded high-power charging network, starting in North Am..
PU
12:57pMercedes-Benz plans its own charging network for e-cars
DP
12:51pMercedes to launch vehicle-charging network, starting in North America
RE
08:31aMercedes recalls nearly 324K vehicles due to engine stalling
AQ
01/04CES: Automated technology to update digital maps faster
DP
01/04Scholz invites heads of car companies to talks
DP
01/04Wolfspeed to Supply Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicles
MT
01/04Electric cars booming shortly before subsidy cuts
DP
01/04Slightly more cars newly registered in 2022 than a year earlier
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2022 13 693 M 14 524 M 14 524 M
Net cash 2022 24 853 M 26 360 M 26 360 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,19x
Yield 2022 7,58%
Capitalization 70 459 M 74 734 M 74 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,86 €
Average target price 84,78 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.26%74 734
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%185 752
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.13%77 235
BMW AG5.40%59 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.12%49 284
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.43%48 286