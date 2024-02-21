By Mauro Orru

Mercedes-Benz Group plans to launch a share buyback program of up to 3 billion euros ($3.24 Billion), building on a separate buyback of up to EUR4 billion from last year.

The German luxury-car maker said Wednesday that the new program would start upon conclusion of the EUR4 billion buyback announced in February 2023.

The company said the new EUR3 billion program, whose amount doesn't include incidental costs, was aimed at buying and then canceling its own shares on the stock exchange.

