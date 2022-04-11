Log in
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 08:37:05 am EDT
61.99 EUR   -1.95%
07:21aMERCEDES BENZ : ir esg conference 2022 presentation
PU
07:12aMERCEDES BENZ : Cars aims to slash CO2 emissions by more than 50 percent by end of this decade
PU
06:34aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Mercedes-Benz to halve CO2 emissions by 2030

04/11/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Bangkok International Motor Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039.

The company will also work towards covering 70% of the energy it needs for production with renewable energy by 2030, up from 45-50% at present, it said.

Around 15% of this energy should come from solar and wind plants on or linked to Mercedes-Benz' own sites, production chief Joerg Burzer said in a presentation.

The rest will be sourced through so-called Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), where power producers are paid to generate a certain amount of energy over a number of years at a set price.

The carmaker is in advanced discussions to purchase additional wind energy through PPAs worth a billion euros ($1.09 billion) by 2025, Burzer added.

For now, Mercedes-Benz still relies on gas as a back-up supply source. "We obviously still need the gas," Burzer said. "We are working on minimising that."

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 152 B 152 B
Net income 2022 11 208 M 12 191 M 12 191 M
Net cash 2022 22 914 M 24 923 M 24 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,98x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 67 635 M 73 564 M 73 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 63,22 €
Average target price 89,65 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.47%73 564
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.47%232 235
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.77%104 004
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.54%60 483
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.88%57 176
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-12.98%54 895