Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-09-06 am EDT
55.24 EUR   +2.98%
05:23pMercedes-Benz to lay off 3,600 workers in Brazil
RE
11:14aMercedes-Benz eSprinter Pilot project launched with Osterreichische Post to test modern filter technology
AQ
11:14aMercedes-Benz Electric Motor Subsidiary YASA Appoints Juergen Banken as New CEO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz to lay off 3,600 workers in Brazil

09/06/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bangkok International Motor Show

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday it will fire 3,600 employees in a restructuring of its truck and bus chassis plant in Brazil's Sao Paulo state amid pressures on its production.

The company said it plans to outsource elements of its operations in the Brazilian city of Sao Bernardo in an effort to confront cost pressures and a changing automobile industry.

Mercedes-Benz said it will outsource the production of front axles and medium transmissions, as well as logistics and maintenance services, with the priority given to local companies.

Meanwhile, it will focus instead on its "core business," which includes the production of bus chassis and trucks, the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz will lay off 2,200 workers from the Sao Bernardo plant, while an additional 1,400 employees will not have their temporary contracts renewed as of December.

The main union for the company's workers, Sindicato dos Metalurgicos do Grande ABC, said its leaders met with Mercedes-Benz's board on Tuesday afternoon, and that the company's representatives requested the start of negotiations regarding the decision.

The union's board will hold an assembly with workers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.23% 5.1872 Delayed Quote.-19.13%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 2.98% 55.24 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
05:23pMercedes-Benz to lay off 3,600 workers in Brazil
RE
11:14aMercedes-Benz eSprinter Pilot project launched with Osterreichische Post to test modern..
AQ
11:14aMercedes-Benz Electric Motor Subsidiary YASA Appoints Juergen Banken as New CEO
AQ
11:14aTHE FURTHER IMPROVED MERCEDES-BENZ S : new innovations for more quality of life and drivin..
AQ
08:50aMERCEDES BENZ : eSprinter Pilot project launched with Österreichische Post to test modern ..
PU
06:23aSouth Korean Stocks Rise as Investors Buy Oversold Large-Cap Stocks; Daewoo Shipbuildin..
MT
06:00aFASHION METROPOLIS BERLIN : Live impressions from the start of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
PU
02:55aSouth Korea's Imported Car Sales Jump 7.8% in August
MT
09/05Aston Martin raising $660 million in rights issue
RE
09/05Aston Martin Lagonda Global Conducts GBP575.8 Million Rights Issue -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 144 B 143 B 143 B
Net income 2022 12 169 M 12 054 M 12 054 M
Net cash 2022 23 849 M 23 625 M 23 625 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 8,12%
Capitalization 59 098 M 58 542 M 58 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,24 €
Average target price 87,49 €
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.64%56 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.25%198 397
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.15%82 811
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.01%60 947
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.39%56 091
BMW AG-18.14%46 846