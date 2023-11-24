Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 team until 2030

Mercedes-Benz announced today that the McLaren F1 team will continue to benefit from its Mercedes-AMG power unit until 2030, thus extending their collaboration for a further four years.



This announcement is particularly strategic at a time when motorsport's premier class will be subject to new engine regulations from 2026.



McLaren and Mercedes collaborated continuously between the 1995 and 2014 seasons, before resuming their partnership in 2021.



2026 will therefore mark the 26th year of collaboration between the two prestigious brands, both of which have been involved and invested in the sport for many years.



'We look forward to building momentum towards 2026 and the start of a new era of innovative electrified powertrain design in Formula 1,' commented Markus Schaefer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Head of Technology.





