Mercedes-Benz: worldwide sales up 1.5% in 2023

January 11, 2024 at 11:25 am EST

Mercedes-Benz announced on Thursday that it expected worldwide sales to rise by 1.5% in 2023, mainly thanks to strong demand in the United States.



The German automaker said it delivered 2,491,600 passenger cars and commercial vehicles last year, including 2,043,800 units of its premium Mercedes-Benz brand.



Mercedes thus dropped to second place in the premium car rankings, largely dominated by BMW, with sales up 7.3% to 2,253,835 units last year.835 units last year.



While sales of the Mercedes-Maybach (+19%), the G-Class off-roader (+11%) and the Mercedes-AMG range (+4%) shone, it was above all sales of entry-level vehicles that underpinned business, with volumes up 4% to 618.800 units, mainly due to the success of the compact EQA (+57%) and EQB (+109%) models.



Sales of Mercedes-Benz electric cars climbed 73% to 222,600 units, and now account for 11% of the Group's total sales.



