Mercedes CEO: 'absolutely inconceivable' to write off China

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was "absolutely inconceivable" to write off the country.

Källenius, speaking at an event at Berlin's ESMT business school, said he was deeply convinced of the benefits of globalization and that it was absolutely right for Scholz to be the first Western leader to visit President Xi Jinping recently after his term extension.

"To back away from China because something might happen would be the wrong direction," Källenius said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Richard Chang)