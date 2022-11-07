Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-11-07 pm EST
59.96 EUR   +0.37%
11/03AI chip startup SiMa.ai launches auto business with former Bosch, Mercedes executive
RE
11/03Europe leans on Asia for 'homegrown' EV batteries
RE
11/02London-brighton Run : A journey back in time to the early days of the automobile
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes CEO: 'absolutely inconceivable' to write off China

11/07/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management for Mercedez-Benz, speaks at the opening of the Battery Factory for the Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German companies to diversify should the relationship between the two countries sour.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was "absolutely inconceivable" to write off the country.

Källenius, speaking at an event at Berlin's ESMT business school, said he was deeply convinced of the benefits of globalization and that it was absolutely right for Scholz to be the first Western leader to visit President Xi Jinping recently after his term extension.

"To back away from China because something might happen would be the wrong direction," Källenius said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
11/03AI chip startup SiMa.ai launches auto business with former Bosch, Mercedes executive
RE
11/03Europe leans on Asia for 'homegrown' EV batteries
RE
11/02London-brighton Run : A journey back in time to the early days of the automobile
AQ
11/02Geely's Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023
RE
10/31Rock Tech Lithium CEO Resigns for Personal Reasons and will be Replaced by its Board Ch..
MT
10/31MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/30Renault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China
RE
10/28MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/28Six Automakers in South Korea to Recall Vehicles over Defective Parts
MT
10/27MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 146 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2022 13 173 M 13 170 M 13 170 M
Net cash 2022 25 048 M 25 043 M 25 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 8,24%
Capitalization 64 008 M 63 996 M 63 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 59,74 €
Average target price 83,92 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-11.61%63 355
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.72%184 045
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.02%78 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.48%55 407
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.95%54 317
BMW AG-9.82%51 135