Mercedes: EV chargers in Starbucks stores

July 17, 2024

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging and Starbucks have announced a strategic collaboration to electrify more than 100 Starbucks stores across the country.



The first phase of the program will install 400 kW chargers for electric vehicles in Starbucks stores along Interstate 5 (I-5), a key West Coast traffic corridor stretching from Canada to Mexico.



Both companies share the ambition to identify further opportunities in key markets.



' We envision a future where recharging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks ' said Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging



' The partnership with Mercedes is the next step in expanding our EV charging offerings so that our customers can sustainably refuel while enjoying Starbucks. said Michael Kobori, Head of Sustainability at Starbucks.



