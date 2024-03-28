By Nina Kienle and David Sachs

Mercedes-Benz Group can be sued for damages by owners of some of its diesel cars that were equipped with an emissions defeat device, a German civil court ruled.

Stuttgart's higher regional court said Thursday that the German luxury-car maker is liable to nearly 2,500 consumers who alleged the company manipulated diesel engines to cheat emissions rules set by the European Union.

Mercedes said it disagrees with the court and will appeal the decision.

The ruling encompasses GLC models made from June 2015 to November 2016 and GLK models from June 2012 to May 2015 under the Euro 6 emissions regulations. The court said employees were partly deliberate in harming consumers, but dismissed allegations regarding vehicles made under the earlier Euro 5 standard.

Mercedes said its interpretation of the European regulations, which it frames as extremely complex, was valid at the time in question, and there was no intention of acting unlawfully.

"We continue to believe that the claims against our company are without merit and will defend ourselves against them," Mercedes said.

According to the court, the 2,476 people involved in the class-action suit brought by Dachorganisation der deutschen Vebraucherzentrale can now individually sue Mercedes.

