December 18, 2023

Mercedes-Benz receives approval for a conditional automated driving license in Beijing to advance in the Chinese market.



Mercedes-Benz has become one of the first automakers to receive approval for the conditional automated driving road test license (level 3) in Beijing.



The group will begin testing its automated driving system on highways in Beijing. The company is actively cooperating with the relevant authorities to develop its Level 3 systems for China.



'Mercedes-Benz, as a leader in automated driving technology, is committed to providing the best customer experience - worldwide. We will integrate all our global expertise to support the local R&D team for safe and reliable system design. said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Head of Technology, Development and Procurement.



