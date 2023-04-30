Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:21 2023-04-28 am EDT
70.58 EUR   +0.74%
08:18aStudy: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars
DP
08:15aMercedes boss: 'Disengagement from China is an illusion'
DP
04/29Cutting ties with China is 'unthinkable', Mercedes-Benz CEO tells BamS
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes boss: 'Disengagement from China is an illusion'

04/30/2023 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius has rejected an economic disengagement from China. Europe, the United States and the People's Republic are so closely intertwined that this would not make sense, the manager told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. In this way, both sides could win in terms of growth and climate protection.

Addressing China's threats against Taiwan, Källenius said, "We are not naive." There are differences and tensions, he said. The Corona period showed how fragile supply chains are, he said. "We have to become more resilient here and more independent of individual states in the case of lithium batteries, for example. But: unbundling from China is an illusion and also not desirable."/sey/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.74% 70.58 Delayed Quote.14.95%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.07% 551.483 Real-time Quote.8.41%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
08:18aStudy: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars
DP
08:15aMercedes boss: 'Disengagement from China is an illusion'
DP
04/29Cutting ties with China is 'unthinkable', Mercedes-Benz CEO tells BamS
RE
04/29Perez wins sprint at Azerbaijan GP
AQ
04/28MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/28Germany's DAX Outperforms Peers on Earnings Cheer, Stable Economic Data
MT
04/28Mercedes Benz : Position of the management on the countermotions for the Annual General Me..
PU
04/28Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
AQ
04/28MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/28Mercedes upbeat on signs U.S., China picking up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 153 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2023 13 748 M 15 173 M 15 173 M
Net cash 2023 31 186 M 34 418 M 34 418 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,50x
Yield 2023 7,07%
Capitalization 75 509 M 83 334 M 83 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 168 797
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,58 €
Average target price 91,15 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.95%83 334
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 059
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.24%77 632
BMW AG21.66%71 759
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.15%47 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.73%45 930
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer