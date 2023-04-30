Mercedes boss: 'Disengagement from China is an illusion'

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius has rejected an economic disengagement from China. Europe, the United States and the People's Republic are so closely intertwined that this would not make sense, the manager told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. In this way, both sides could win in terms of growth and climate protection.

Addressing China's threats against Taiwan, Källenius said, "We are not naive." There are differences and tensions, he said. The Corona period showed how fragile supply chains are, he said. "We have to become more resilient here and more independent of individual states in the case of lithium batteries, for example. But: unbundling from China is an illusion and also not desirable."/sey/DP/he