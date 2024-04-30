STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz will publish its business figures for the first three months of the year on Tuesday (7:00 a.m.). The outlook of the management around CEO Ola Källenius has recently been cautious. No great leaps were expected. In view of the difficult market environment, the car manufacturer expects Group sales in the current year to remain at the previous year's level. According to the forecast, the operating result (EBIT) could even be slightly lower than in 2023.

As already known, Mercedes-Benz sold fewer vehicles in the first quarter of the year than in the same period last year. The decline was reportedly attributable to the passenger car division. The Stuttgart-based company cited model changes and restrictions in the supply chain in Asia as reasons for the decline./jwe/DP/he