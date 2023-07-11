Sales grew in all the carmaker's main regions - Europe, Asia and North America - with deliveries in Germany up 23%, while China was up by 12% and the United States by 6%.
In the rest of the world, second-quarter sales fell 12% to 20,700 vehicles.
Electric vehicles conitnued to be the main growth driver in the quarter, with passenger cars sales growing 123%, to reach 56,300 units.
The top-end segment - which includes models such as AMG, Maybach and G-class - also posted solid growth of 12% for the period.
