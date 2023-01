The decision is based on Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius' focus on electric-only cars, making the EQ brand redundant as Mercedes turns away from the combustion engine, Handelsblatt cited the sources as saying.

The German carmaker now markets its all-electric model series under the EQ brand, first announced in 2016, with its first model, the EQC electric SUV, launched in 2019.

Mercedes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

