The board is aiming to extend Kallenius' contract, which will expire in May 2024, this summer, the daily reported.
The company had no immediate comment.
(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:00:23 2023-07-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|72.42 EUR
|-1.57%
|-0.59%
|+18.16%
|12:54pm
|Mercedes to extend CEO Kallenius' contract - Handelsblatt
|RE
|Jul. 05
|US new vehicle sales rise on strong demand, better supply
|RE
BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz wants to extend Chief Executive Ola Kallenius' contract, keeping the 54-year-old at the helm of the German carmaker until at least mid-2029, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing supervisory board sources.
The board is aiming to extend Kallenius' contract, which will expire in May 2024, this summer, the daily reported.
The company had no immediate comment.
(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|72.45 EUR
|-1.53%
|-0.55%
|85 608 M $
|Mercedes to extend CEO Kallenius' contract - Handelsblatt
|RE
|US new vehicle sales rise on strong demand, better supply
|RE
|Significantly more cars newly registered and produced in Germany
|DP
|Car sales on upward trend in first half of year
|DP
|Mercedes Makes Board Changes at Bank, Mobility Businesses
|DJ
|European Midday Briefing: China Data Drags on Stocks as Fed Minutes Eyed
|DJ
|Chinese car market with slight setback in June
|DP
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY as of 03.07.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
|DP
|Study: There are more discounts on new cars again
|DP
|Mercedes-Benz’s Daimler Truck Discloses Multi-million-euro Damage at German Plant
|MT
|Daimler Truck sees multi-million euros in storm damage at plant
|RE
|China panda bond issuance hits record as low rates spur yuan borrowing
|RE
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Stifel gives a Buy rating
|MD
|The state of legal cases in VW's diesel scandal
|RE
|100 million euros: Porsche to join VfB Stuttgart
|DP
|Aston Martin on track to deliver GBP2 billion in revenue
|AN
|European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Monday Trading; Aston Martin Signs EV Deal With Lucid
|MT
|Tepid trade but no heavy sell-off on Russia worry
|AN
|Wall St set for muted open as rate worries persist
|RE
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
|MD
|VW expects compensation claims over emissions devices to be thrown out
|RE
|Carmakers owe compensation for emissions cheating devices, German court rules
|RE
|Risk-off amid higher rates, Russia instability
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.21%
|85 608 M $
|+4.90%
|77 860 M $
|+33.20%
|77 830 M $
|+31.99%
|61 412 M $
|+17.18%
|54 799 M $
|+44.69%
|50 603 M $
|+36.09%
|32 894 M $
|+51.60%
|25 656 M $
|-7.38%
|24 588 M $
|+23.98%
|19 959 M $