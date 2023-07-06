Today at 06:54 am

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz wants to extend Chief Executive Ola Kallenius' contract, keeping the 54-year-old at the helm of the German carmaker until at least mid-2029, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing supervisory board sources.

The board is aiming to extend Kallenius' contract, which will expire in May 2024, this summer, the daily reported.

The company had no immediate comment.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)