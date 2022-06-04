Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is
recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due
to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on
Saturday.
Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series
produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Some
70,000 of them are in Germany.
"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function
of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in
the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said in a
statement.
This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force
needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially
increased stopping distance, it added.
Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz
Writing by Madeline Chambers
Editing by Mark Potter)