  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/03 11:35:17 am EDT
67.35 EUR   -0.66%
03:32pMercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide
RE
08:12aMERCEDES BENZ : Stoffel Vandoorne takes fifth place in first ever Jakarta E-Prix
PU
06/02ELON MUSK : Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

06/04/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Some 70,000 of them are in Germany.

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance, it added.

Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 152 B 152 B
Net income 2022 11 883 M 12 737 M 12 737 M
Net cash 2022 11 635 M 12 470 M 12 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 6,49%
Capitalization 72 054 M 77 228 M 77 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 67,35 €
Average target price 90,26 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.36%77 228
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.83%227 443
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.72%101 079
BMW AG-6.28%58 281
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.85%54 844
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.00%54 267