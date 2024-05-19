TUSCALOOSA (dpa-AFX) - Following its success at VW, the US union UAW has failed in its attempt to bring Mercedes workers at two plants in the state of Alabama under its umbrella. According to the results of the vote published on Friday, 56 percent were against union representation by the UAW. With a total of 4687 votes cast, 92 percent of employees took part, according to Mercedes.

This is a bitter setback for the US union UAW, which wants to extend its influence beyond the three American car giants. It has been weakly represented in southern states such as Alabama in particular. After the UAW succeeded in becoming the union representative for American VW workers on its third attempt in April, it was hoping for more. The union is currently also trying to organize workers at Toyota in Kentucky and Hyundai in Alabama.

The union was recently boosted by the fact that last fall, after a week-long strike at the US companies General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, it was able to achieve better working conditions and income increases of around 25 percent.

IG Metall reacted with disappointment. "We regret the outcome of the election and the lost opportunity for effective employee representation at Mercedes in Alabama," said union president Christiane Benner. "We have great respect for our colleagues there who stood up for their rights under very difficult conditions." IG Metall is disappointed with the behavior of the local Mercedes management in Alabama. A lack of neutrality and numerous activities to intimidate the workforce and against a trade union show that the desire of a relevant part of the workforce for trade union representation is not respected./so/DP/he