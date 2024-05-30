FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Who sells the heaviest cars? For Germany, depending on how you look at it, it's the Ineos or Cadillac brands. Rolls-Royce, Bentley and the electric car manufacturer Fisker are also among the heaviest in the country, according to a dpa analysis of figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on new registrations last year. The unladen weight quickly exceeds two and a half tons - even if motorhomes and small commercial vehicles (utilities) are disregarded. Models weighing less than 1000 kilos, on the other hand, are rare.

Who is the heaviest in the country?

With an unladen weight of 3472 kilos, the Cadillac Escalade clearly leads the ranking. All model series listed individually in the KBA's statistics on new registrations according to environmental characteristics were taken into account. The number two, the Mercedes Maybach, comes a long way behind with 3027 kilos, followed by the Ineos Grenadier with 3002 kilos. All three vehicles are rare in Germany, with just over 1000 new registrations between them in 2023. But if you draw the line at two and a half tons, there are two dozen model series and tens of thousands of cars from the SUV, off-road vehicle and luxury class segments. It is not possible to give an exact figure, as the KBA only ever specifies one weight per model series, but the individual cars can then vary in terms of engine or equipment.

And who is the lightest?

The KBA lists only two model series under 1000 kilos: the small Mitsubishi Mirage at 954 kilos and the Suzuki Ignis at 971 kilos. Together they accounted for around a third fewer new registrations than cars over two and a half tons. Here, too, the exact figure cannot be determined. Incidentally, the KBA still listed four model series under one tonne in 2022, and as many as 15 ten years ago.

How heavy is the average new German car?

The KBA gives a figure of 1696 kilos for 2023. However, this includes heavy motorhomes and utilities, which add around 50 kilos to the average. Although there is no change compared to 2022, it is significant in the long term: in 2013, the average weight was still 1475 kilos.

Why are new cars getting heavier?

There are several drivers behind this development: firstly, small cars in particular are less attractive for manufacturers because they typically generate lower margins. As a result, supply has fallen. On the other hand, SUVs and off-road vehicles, which are generally heavier than comparable cars with a flatter body due to their design, are booming. The increasing use of safety and assistance systems as well as gadgets for convenience are also contributing to this development.

However, hybrids and, above all, purely electric cars, which tend to be heavier, are having a particularly strong impact here. The large batteries of pure electric cars and the additional electric motor and smaller batteries of hybrids are anything but light. You won't find pure electric cars weighing less than a ton.

There has also been progress in lightweight construction. But these cannot compensate for the increase in weight.

Are only electric cars heavy?

No, you don't need a large battery to be at the top of the weight scale. The Escalade, for example, is usually powered by a gasoline engine. This has consequences for fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which even according to the often rather optimistic official consumption measurements are 13 liters of petrol per 100 kilometers or more than 300 grams of CO2 per kilometer. And that's not even the maximum: other vehicles in the over two and a half ton class sometimes consume two or three liters more. Things look different at the other end of the weight scale: Under 1200 kilos, official fuel consumption figures with a 5 in front of the decimal point and CO2 emissions of just over 100 grams per kilometer can usually be found for petrol engines.

Which brands are particularly heavy?

If you look at brands rather than model series, Ineos is the heaviest. The KBA only lists the Grenadier model series with its 3002 kilograms. It is followed by Rolls-Royce with 2757 kilos, Fisker with 2561 kilos and Bentley with 2509 kilos. However, these are all rather rare cars. Looking only at brands with at least one percent market share, Volvo weighs the most with an average of 2139 kilos. It is followed by Tesla with 2015 kilos, a large proportion of which are batteries, ahead of Mercedes with 2011. Porsche is in fourth place with 1988 kilos, as all the lightweight construction in the Swabian sports cars cannot compensate for the pounds of the brand's now numerous SUVs and luxury saloons.

BMW is at 1893, Ford at 1804 and Audi at 1772 kilos - all above the German average. VW remains below with 1590, as do its subsidiaries Skoda and Seat with 1550 and 1525 kilos respectively, while Opel comes in at 1444 kilos. The lightest brand with at least one percent market share in Germany is Dacia. Its average weight is 1268 kilos./ruc/DP/men