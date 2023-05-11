Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01:02 2023-05-11 am EDT
68.11 EUR   +0.66%
03:50aOne killed as shots fired in Mercedes plant in Germany - Bild
RE
02:22aVolkswagen, Other Automakers Urged to Expedite EV Shift Amid Market Share Risk in China
MT
05/10Analysis-German firms keep investing in China despite moves to 'de-risk'
RE
One killed as shots fired in Mercedes plant in Germany - Bild

05/11/2023 | 03:50am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) -One person was killed and another injured as shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant in southern Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a police spokesperson.

One person was arrested and rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class model, Bild said.

"One person was killed, one seriously injured. The background is still unclear," the police spokesperson was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Police on Twitter confirmed that there was an operation ongoing at the plant but did not mention any casualties. They were not immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

"We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christina Amann and Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
