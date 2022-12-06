One million e-drives: Mercedes-Benz doubles production capacity at the Untertürkheim plant

Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant takes further steps in the transformation to "Electric Only"

New works agreement: Doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024

Safeguarding the future: Assembly plants in Untertürkheim and Bad Cannstatt to scale up e-drive manufacturing. Production of parts in Untertürkheim, Hedelfingen and Mettingen

Transformation through training: future-proof jobs in the electric drive sector

Mercedes-Benz continues to realign its global production network towards electric vehicles. The world's most valuable luxury car brand is preparing to go fully electric by the end of the decade - wherever market conditions allow. The Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant plays a decisive role in this: In addition to conventional drive units and components, it is already responsible for the production of batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models. With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eCampus (More information: https://group-media.mercedes-benz.com/marsMediaSite/ko/en/53398564) a few months ago, the plant laid another milestone in its transformation. The production and assembly of electric drive units from 2024 onwards was part of the plant's vision for the future in 2019 already. Now the company and employee representatives have agreed on the significant expansion of production capacities for electric drive units as part of a new works agreement. The previously planned capacities will be doubled in the course of the new agreement: from 2024, the ramp-up will begin at the Untertürkheim location. In the target scenario, one million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform.

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management:"Untertürkheim will continue to drive Mercedes-Benz in the truest sense of the word, also in the electric era. With production volumes for our new Mercedes-EQ models, we are making our traditional location in the Neckar Valley fit for the future and continuing its success story. One million electric drive units: We are reinforcing Stuttgart-Untertürkheim's importance within our global powertrain production network and thus also the role of our highly competent colleagues."

Frank Deiß, Chairman Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems, Head of Production Powertrain Mercedes-Benz Cars and Plant Manager, Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim: "The transformation of the Untertürkheim location is progressing with great strides. With highly efficient drive units and batteries, we are making the Untertürkheim plant fit for the future. In future, we will be able to supply e-drives for one million Mercedes-EQ vehicles to our vehicle plants. That makes me proud. The ramp-up will begin in 2024. With our highly flexible and committed teams here at the location, we are continuing to write the success story of the Untertürkheim plant together."

The electric drive unit for the new models is being developed in-house at Mercedes-Benz. Construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as the Bad Cannstatt plant, will begin next year. In the future, Untertürkheim and the Hedelfingen and Mettingen annexes will manufacture and supply parts of the electric drive unit. The basis for these sustainable jobs is a comprehensive training and retraining programme for the employees at the location.

Michael Häberle, Chairman of the Works Council at the Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim location. Deputy Chairman of the General Works Council of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: "One million electric drives from Untertürkheim! This result shows that our efforts over the past years have paid off. With our battery factories, eCampus and electric drive units and axles, we have laid the foundation for our location not only to participate in the transformation of the company, but to be an essential part of it. With the latest decision, e-mobility has now also arrived in Bad Cannstatt and thus in all areas of our location!"

The business unit "Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems" is responsible for the entire drive portfolio of the Group, and bundles all drive-related activities in the areas of development, procurement, controlling, human resources and production under one roof. The Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant is the largest location in the global Mercedes-Benz powertrain production network, and has several plant annexes in the Neckar valley. With its approximately 16,000 employees, the plant currently produces engines, batteries, axles, transmissions and components. The location is also home to a large part of the Group's powertrain research and development, with around 3000 employees and a test track for vehicle testing. In addition to battery systems, parts of the electric drive systems are already being developed and tested here today. Untertürkheim is also the location of Mercedes-Benz Group AG headquarters.