Prologium in talks with France to set subsidies for $5.7 bln battery factory

* Expects joint announcement on subsidies at year-end
* Funding would include equities, loans, automakers
* Expects to create 3,000 jobs directly
TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan electric vehicle
battery maker ProLogium is working with the French government to
secure subsidies for a 5.2 billion euro ($5.7 billion) battery
factory it is going to build in the north of France, Prologium's
CEO said on Friday.
Vincent Yang told reporters in Taipei the parties were
in the final phase of talks and that he expected a joint
announcement by the end of this year.
He and the director of the French Office in Taipei,
Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave, declined to comment on the
size of the subsidy being discussed.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced ProLogium's
investment last month in the country's northern region of
Dunkirk.
"The French government's efficiency is quite
impressive," Yang said.
With production slated to begin in 2026, the gigafactory
will be the fourth in northern France, adding to an emerging
specialised cluster devoted to Europe's electric car industry.
Yang said there would be many sources of funding in
addition to any French subsidies, including loans, funds raised
from an initial public offering, and investment from automobile
manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group.
"Mercedes has already invested, and other auto makers
are also showing interest," he said.
Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia
for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various
incentives to grow its own industry.
ProLogium expects the project to create 3,000 jobs
directly and four times as many indirectly, a boon in a region
where both far right and far left political parties score highly
among voters after years of industrial decline.
The ProLogium investment also highlighted fierce
competition among EU member states for deals.
The timing of the French win over Germany and the
Netherlands was fortuitous for Macron, who wants to turn the
page on months of strikes and protests over his raising of the
retirement age and show sceptical voters his pro-business push
is bearing fruit.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing
by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)