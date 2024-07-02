STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes employees want to vent their displeasure this Tuesday over the planned sale of the company's own car dealerships. According to the General Works Council and the IG Metall trade union, rallies are planned at six locations throughout Germany from 11.00 a.m. onwards. In addition to the headquarters in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, these will also take place in Sindelfingen, Rastatt, Bremen, Düsseldorf and Berlin. The motto of the campaign is "We stick together - on July 2 and every day".

According to earlier information, around 8,000 people are employed at the Group's own Mercedes dealerships in around 80 plants. The car manufacturer had announced in March that it intended to sell the branches. It said that each business would be examined individually. According to a spokesperson, no dealerships have been sold yet.

The head of the General Works Council, Ergun Lümali, criticized the move in harsh terms as soon as it became known and announced resistance. He said the plans were a "slap in the face" for the employees./jwe/DP/jha