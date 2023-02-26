Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
08:31aResearcher on Mercedes debate: End simplified short-time work rules
DP
08:20aGroups review BGH ruling on works council salaries
DP
02/25Red Bull's Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd
AQ
Researcher on Mercedes debate: End simplified short-time work rules

02/26/2023 | 08:31am EST
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - In the discussion about short-time work at carmaker Mercedes, labor market researcher Enzo Weber argues for an end to simplified access to the instrument. "The special rules for short-time work still run until the middle of the year. And if, contrary to expectations, the energy crisis doesn't really hit again now, that will be enough," the researcher at the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) told the German Press Agency. In deep crises, when the shortfalls are large, such special rules work well. "Outside of such times, they should be left alone."

Weber was referring to the simplified access to short-time work extended by the Federal Ministry of Labor until the end of June because of the energy price crisis. In the process, for example, the necessary percentage of employees affected by a work stoppage was lowered from one-third to ten percent. Carl-Julius Cronenberg, a member of the FDP, had expressed similar views to Weber in the "FAZ" newspaper. A ministry spokeswoman did not want to comment on the proposal.

Mercedes had recently announced short-time work for its plant in Bremen and at the main plant in Untertürkheim for a total of several hundred employees due to delivery problems. Shortly before, the Stuttgart-based company had announced a consolidated profit of 14.8 billion euros for 2022. This constellation had also met with criticism.

This case strikes "a bit strangely," Weber also said. However, the requirements for short-time allowances did not focus on the profit situation. Even during Corona, he said, support flowed into companies in the profit zone. A sense of proportion must be applied, he said. Supply problems are just easing, he said. "This will not be a typical case." It is therefore not worthwhile to "reach into the regulatory box" because of this. Short-time allowance is also not tax money, but rather contribution money from the company and the affected employees, and thus an entitlement in the unemployment insurance system./dhu/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
