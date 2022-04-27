Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 05:47:58 am EDT
65.02 EUR   +3.35%
05:38aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:37aMercedes-Benz Backs 2022 Targets After 1Q Earnings Rise -- Update
DJ
05:21aStrong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs
RE
Summary 
Summary

Strong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs

04/27/2022 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz expects strong demand for high-end cars to allow it to offset rising raw material and transport costs with higher prices, forecasting a pick-up in deliveries once chip shortages ease.

While the German automaker's high pricing strategy is in part based on its luxury products being scarce, it could have sold more vehicles in the first quarter without pushing prices down if it weren't for the lack of chips, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on Wednesday.

"In terms of the desire of wealthy people to spend the money for exceptional products, I would say there is no barrier, there is no limit," Wilhelm said on a press call following first quarter results.

The premium carmaker saw a rise in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 5.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in the quarter, with a 16.4% margin in the Cars division and 12.6% for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

It confirmed its guidance for the year, but warned an escalation of the war in Ukraine could hit production, as could extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Asked whether Russia's halt in gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria on Tuesday had affected production at its plants, Wilhelm said the carmaker had not yet seen any impact, but was working on ways to reduce its gas demand.

"I can say from the news from yesterday with regards to a gas delivery stop to Poland and also Bulgaria there are no clear consequences for our plants in Germany, Jawor (Poland) or Kecksemet (Hungary)," Wilhelm said.

While its plants in Germany had covered their electricity needs through renewable energy sources, they remain dependent on gas in particular for heating up production halls and running paint shops, Wilhelm said.

"We are working on how to reduce demand, but also on changing the energy source as quickly as possible. An abrupt stop would have an impact on the industrial side," he said.

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray and Mark Potter)

By Victoria Waldersee


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 11 128 M 11 858 M 11 858 M
Net cash 2022 22 218 M 23 677 M 23 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 67 303 M 71 722 M 71 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
