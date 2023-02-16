Strong figures expected at Mercedes-Benz for 2022

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Due to chip shortages and delivery problems, Mercedes-Benz delivered slightly fewer cars in 2022. But the luxury strategy proclaimed by Group CEO Ola Källenius seems to be working - on Friday (7:30 a.m.), the company plans to publish its annual figures in Stuttgart.

For the past year, the automaker had most recently forecast an operating margin (adjusted Ebit) in the car division of 13 to 15 percent, following two increases during the year. Despite higher costs for energy, parts and freight, the margin after nine months was 15 percent, almost three percentage points higher than last year's 12.2 percent. Mercedes was also more optimistic recently in the van division than at the beginning of the year.

Group sales in 2022 are expected to be significantly above the previous year's level, which was still burdened by Corona and chip shortages, while consolidated earnings before interest and taxes are also expected to be significantly higher. The former truck subsidiary Daimler Truck, which was spun off in December 2021, has been excluded from the prior-year figures.

Overall, analysts expect Group revenue to increase by nine percent on a comparable basis to €145.7 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special effects should therefore be 20.4 billion euros. Compared with the previous year, when Mercedes earned 17.2 billion euros on a comparable basis, this would be an increase of almost one-fifth. The bottom line should be a net profit of more than 13 billion euros. The dividend is estimated at around 5 euros, the same as last year. However, this included a special payment of 0.70 euros due to the spin-off of Daimler Truck, as the truck group did not yet make its own distribution./men/nas/stk/ols/DP/jha