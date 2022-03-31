Tales from the paddock: A challenging weekend of motorsport in Jeddah and the Eifel

Key results and events from the world of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport at a glance

F1: George Russell finishes fifth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton in tenth

George Russell finishes fifth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton in tenth NLS: Raffaele Marciello, Manuel Metzger and Luca Stolz in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 cross the line in fourth

Raffaele Marciello, Manuel Metzger and Luca Stolz in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 cross the line in fourth 24H Series: Top Three result for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Facts & figures from Saudi Arabia: Just one week after the Formula One season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the teams and drivers were back in action for Round 2 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Having booked fifth on the grid in qualifying, George Russell put in a steady performance to finish fifth. He overtook Esteban Ocon's Alpine in the early stages of the Grand Prix and then drove his own race for much of the 50-lap distance. Lewis started from 15th position and moved up to tenth. Later in the race, a virtual safety car and an abandoned car in the pit lane thwarted any chance of further improvement. Up to that point, Lewis had adopted a different strategy to most of the other drivers, starting on the Hard tyres and switching to the Medium compound on lap 41. By contrast, George started on the Mediums and switched to the Hard tyres on lap 17. Lewis's 180th race for the Mercedes F1 team since making his debut for them in Australia in 2013 set a new record in the category of most GP starts for the same constructor. The seven-time World Champion has driven in no fewer than 290 Grands Prix since his F1 debut in 2007 - always with a Mercedes power unit in the rear of his car.

Mercedes-AMG Team Bilstein trio stage impressive charge through the field at Nürburgring Endurance Series season opener: The exceptionally mild weather last weekend brought out fans in their thousands to the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife for Saturday's first round of the 2022 Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). Despite the fantastic atmosphere around the track, the curtain-raiser event went anything but ideally in terms of results for the four Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing teams. After a mediocre qualifying session in the morning, Mercedes-AMG Team Bilstein were obliged to start the four-hour race from 18th place. Nevertheless, the driver trio of Raffaele Marciello (SUI), Manuel Metzger and Luca Stolz (both GER) in the number 12 Mercedes-AMG GT3 went into the race with grim determination, steadily working their way towards the front, thanks in part to an early pit stop. Metzger further cemented his reputation as a Nordschleife expert with a number of skilful overtaking manoeuvres on the track. Marciello driving the final stint eventually crossed the finish line in fifth place; a retrospective time penalty imposed on an opponent then elevated the team to fourth.

The Landgraf Motorsport duo of Patrick Assenheimer and Luca-Sandro Trefz in the number 55 Mercedes-AMG GT3 drove a solid race to finish the season opener in twelfth place overall. The second round of the 2022 NLS is due to take place in a fortnight's time (9th April) at the same venue.

1-2-3 victory in class and overall podium for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in the 24H Series: The customer sports teams of the Affalterbach-based sports car and performance brand got off to a perfect start in the 24H Series season. In the 12-hour race at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, the three Mercedes-AMG GT3s entered for the event finished in the overall Top Ten and, moreover, recorded a sensational podium lockout in the Am classification. Over the course of 328 laps of the 5.24km circuit, Alexander Hrachowina, Martin Konrad (both AUT) and motorsport icon Bernd Schneider (GER) in the #25 Mercedes-AMG GT3 fielded by MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF claimed a highly creditable third place overall, which was enough to hand them victory in the Am classification. Trailing by one lap, the CP Racing trio of Charles Espenlaub, Joe Foster and Charles Putman (all USA) in the #85 car finished the endurance race in fourth overall and second in class. The all-Mercedes-AMG class podium was completed by the four local favourites Thomas Gostner, David Gostner, Corinna Gostner and Giorgio Sernagiotto (all ITA). Their #58 MP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 crossed the finish line in sixth overall and third in the GT3-Am class.

Class podium and three Top Ten finishes for Mach One Engineering at Super GT New Zealand: Jono McFarlane (AUS) driving the #22 Mach One Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT4 posted Top Ten results in all three rounds of the Super GT New Zealand season finale at Taupo International Motorsport Park on Sunday. He also finished a strong runner-up in his class in the first 30-minute sprint race.

Two Mercedes-AMG E-Sports teams make it into the Top Ten of the GTD class at the iRacing Sebring Hours: In the 12-hour special event contested on the virtual Sebring International Raceway, Daniel Lafuente (ESP) and Daniel Pasztor (SVK) steered the number 2 digital Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Mercedes-AMG Team Williams Esports to a P9 finish in the GTD class. Niclas Laubisch (GER) and Alexey Nesov (FIA) in the #90 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Mercedes-AMG Team URANO eSports followed close behind in tenth.