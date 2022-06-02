Tales from the paddock: Two motor racing classics on the same weekend

Monaco and the Nürburgring Nordschleife: Last weekend, Mercedes-AMG teams were competing in two classic races. Meanwhile, new and unfamiliar territory awaits the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

News from the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport teams

Formula 1: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finish the Monaco Grand Prix in P5 and P8 respectively

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finish the Monaco Grand Prix in P5 and P8 respectively
The Mercedes-AMG GT3s of Adam Christodoulou, Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller and of Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella take second and third

Double podium for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Donington Park

Facts & figures from Monaco: The Monaco Grand Prix is probably the most prestigious fixture on the Formula 1 racing calendar. In last weekend's 68th running of the GP classic, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team delivered a double points finish. Having qualified sixth on the grid, George Russell gained one position to cross the finish line in fifth. Lewis Hamilton was once again out of luck in the race and had to content himself with a P8. The start of the race was postponed several times due to torrential rain, and there was also a subsequent interruption when the red flags were brought out for an accident involving Mick Schumacher. Lewis was stuck behind one of the two Alpine drivers for most of the race after his front wing sustained damage in a scrap with Esteban Ocon. The shortened race distance of 51 laps was enough for Lewis to overtake Michael Schumacher and move up to third in terms of total laps driven - he has now completed a grand total of 16,849 Formula 1 laps. Only Kimi Raikkonen (18,621) and Fernando Alonso (18,376) are ahead of him in this particular category. The two Top Ten finishes took the team's points tally for the 2022 campaign to 134 and further consolidated third place in the constructors' championship. The next race is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which will be contested in a fortnight's time on another street circuit, this time in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku.

Jakarta, here we come: Next weekend's ninth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season presents the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team with yet another new challenge as the all-electric racing series is hosted by the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the very first time. The brand-new street circuit is 2.37 kilometres in length and features 18 corners. The average lap time for the Formula E cars is expected to be around the 01:07.00-minute mark. It is the first new venue on the Season 8 itinerary and, like the earlier Mexico City and Monaco events, the Jakarta E-Prix will take place over a single day. Mercedes-EQ travel to Jakarta leading the team standings, with Stoffel Vandoorne on top of the drivers' championship table ahead of Edoardo Mortara in second and Nyck de Vries in sixth place. Follow all the action from Jakarta via the team's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Or find out more about how to watch all the sessions live in your region here.

Double podium and class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours: After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring was once again held in front of a record 230,000 spectators. It was a successful 50th running of the event for the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing teams, with two cars finishing in the Top Three and a victory in the Pro-Am classification. Despite a daunting 17th place on the grid, Adam Christodoulou (GBR), Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller (both GER) of Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed quickly established themselves in the leading group of this high-calibre field. The trio than proceeded to set consistently good lap times to bring the number 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 within striking distance of the lead car on Sunday. Due to the changeable weather, the choice of tyres was always going to be a gamble. Nevertheless, they finished the 24-hour race in a highly respectable second place. The number 4 sister car driven by Maro Engel (GER), Jules Gounon (FRA) and Daniel Juncadella (ESP) made sure the brand was well represented on Sunday's podium with a P3 finish.

Mercedes-AMG Team BILSTEIN also managed to place both of its Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the Top Ten at the famous Nordschleife classic. Philip Ellis, Raffaele Marciello (both SUI) and Luca Stolz (GER) in the number 12 car staged an outstanding recovery. After they had been considerably set back by a puncture on Saturday evening, the trio then worked their way steadily through the field. They not only clocked the fastest lap of the race, set by Ellis in the early hours of the morning, but also came back to finish a strong seventh in the general classification. Their team-mates Nico Bastian, Marvin Dienst, Hubert Haupt (all GER) and Gabriele Piana (ITA) in the number 6 Mercedes-AMG GT3 followed them across the line in eighth, a result that was enough for the quartet to take a well-deserved victory in the Pro-Am classification.

CP Racing finished the legendary 24-hour race in 17th place, equivalent to sixth in the Pro-Am class. Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf and Schnitzelalm Racing had to retire their Mercedes-AMG GT3s early due to damage.

Racetivity claim 300th overall win with Mercedes-AMG GT3: Emmanuel Collard and Charles-Henri Samani (both FRA) achieved a historic feat at the second round of the Ultimate Cup Series season. In the four-hour race at the Circuito de Navarra, the duo sharing the cockpit of the number 83 Racetivity GT3 recorded their 300th overall victory in a Mercedes-AMG GT3. Having started from pole position, they put in a strong performance over the entire 132 laps to clinch this milestone result for themselves and for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. The #88 AKKODIS ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the race that started in daylight and finished in the dark.

P2 and P3 for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing in the British GT Championship: The fourth round of the 2022 British GT Championship was held at Donington Park on Sunday afternoon. At the end of the three-hour race duration with 117 laps completed, James Cottingham and Lewis Williamson sharing the number 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of 2 Seas Motorsport finished second. Ian Loggie and Callum MacLeod (both GBR) in the #6 RAM Racing GT3 took third to ensure an impressive double podium for the brand. Ulysse De Pauw (BEL) and John Ferguson (IRL) in the number 15 Team-GT3 car were meanwhile runners-up in the Silver Am classification.