    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
07:12 2022-07-08 am EDT
54.78 EUR   +1.72%
07/07MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
07/07Mercedes-Benz Is Investing More Than 1.3 Billion in the Qualification of Its Employees
BU
07/07TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : New records at Silverstone and sweltering temperatures in Marrakesh
PU
Top score in the Euro NCAP test 2022 [1]: The Mercedes-Benz T Class receives five stars for more safety

07/08/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Jul 8, 2022
Stuttgart
  • Product Communications Mercedes-Benz Vans - Vito, Citan & T-Class
  • stefanie.bloss@mercedes-benz.com
  • Product Communications Mercedes-Benz Vans - Citan & T-Class
  • silke.koegler@mercedes-benz.com

The new T-Class impressed in the independent Euro NCAP safety test in all four categories - adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. Especially when it comes to the safety of children, she it was at the forefront of the compact van segment. The T-Class is equipped as standard with the iSize fastening system for three child seats and a child lock on both sliding doors. With appropriate equipment, the electric windows in the rear also have a child lock. To protect all passengers, seven airbags are on board as standard.

The number of driver assistance systems for this segment is also exceptionally extensive. These include Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Speed Limit Assist. For the T-Class, these assistants are all standard. Active Parking Assist with reversing camera, Trailer Stabilization Assist and LED High Performance headlights for example are also available as options.

Alongside the T-Class, the Citan Tourer, which optimally meets the needs of commercial passenger transport, also impressed with a 5-star rating.

The T-Class starts in Germany from 29,314.46 euros[2] and has been available in stores since July. The Citan Tourer has been available to order since November 2021. Prices start at 26,481.07 euros[2].

[1]www.euroncap.com
[2] German gross list price with 19 % VAT

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 11:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
