STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - After several postponements, the trial surrounding a model complaint filed by consumer protection groups against Mercedes-Benz will continue. The date on Thursday (10 a.m.) is the first session since the trial began in July 2022. The reason for the postponements were fundamental decisions by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), which the court initially wanted to wait for. On Thursday, it will be examined what effects the new case law has on the proceedings, as a spokesman for the Higher Regional Court announced in advance.

The ECJ ruling had in March shaken the previous BGH case law in the wake of the diesel scandal. The Luxembourg judges had significantly lowered the hurdles for claims for damages - and forced the diesel senate in Karlsruhe to take a step towards consumers in Germany. Since the ruling in June, consumers have been able to raise justified hopes of compensation if their cars are fitted with illegal defeat devices for exhaust gas purification.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband) filed the model complaint in 2021 in connection with the diesel scandal. In essence, the association accuses the Stuttgart-based carmaker of deliberately manipulating emissions values and wants to claim damages for affected customers. If the more than 2800 car owners who have joined the lawsuit were awarded a right to damages, they would still have to enforce this themselves./jwe/DP/nas