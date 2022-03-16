U.S. will see 'meaningful' autonomous vehicle policy in 2020s -U.S. Transportation Secretary

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said federal policy on
autonomous vehicles will undergo "meaningful" developments in
the coming years, saying policy frameworks had not fully caught
up with technological developments.
Speaking at the South by Southwest music, technology and
film festival (SXSW), Buttigieg said regulation had to set
boundaries for self-driving without stifling innovation in an
industry that "is still largely in its infancy."
"It's okay to allow that experimentation to flourish up
until and unless we start seeing a real escalation of some of
the safety concerns," Buttigieg said, adding that limitations on
the amount of vehicles each company tests could function as
"speed breaks."
"I think we're going to see very meaningful developments
here in the 2020s," Buttigieg said.
Congressional efforts to regulate self-driving cars have
been stalled for several years, but U.S. regulators last week
eliminated the need for manufacturers to equip fully autonomous
vehicles with driving controls like steering wheels and brake
pedals.
Tesla Inc has released pilot software for what it
calls its "Full Self-Driving" system to tens of thousands of
Tesla owners for use on public roads across the United States.
The system has faced scrutiny from U.S. regulators over
deadly crashes and traffic law violations.
Other automakers are more cautious amid the nebulous
regulatory terrain.
Mercedes-Benz AG Chief Technology Officer Markus
Schaefer told Reuters on Tuesday the carmaker "absolutely" wants
a regulatory framework to protect the company before it releases
its hands-free, semi-autonomous driving system in the United
States to compete with Tesla's Autopilot.
Buttigieg on Wednesday also said he wanted to improve the
U.S. public transit system and encourage Americans to buy
electric vehicles through government tax incentives to reduce
emissions.
National U.S. transit use remains some 40% below
pre-pandemic levels, according to data from mobility app
Transit.
White House efforts to increase current $7,500 EV tax
credits to up to $12,500 for union-made U.S. vehicles remain
stalled in Congress.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; additional
reporting by Joe White in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; editing by
Richard Pullin)