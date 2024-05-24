By Ben Glickman

The United Auto Workers filed objections to a failed unionization vote at an Alabama Mercedes-Benz plant, pushing for a fresh vote and alleging the automaker had interfered with the election.

The UAW filed the objections Friday with the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees unionization votes. The NLRB said its regional office was also investigating six unfair labor practice charges since March filed by the UAW against Mercedes.

In the complaints, the UAW alleged that Mercedes disciplined employees for discussing unionization at work, prohibited distribution of union materials and surveilled employees, according to the NLRB.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said in a statement that the company's goal was to ensure eligible team members could participate in a fair election, and hoped the union would respect members' decisions.

"Throughout the election, we worked with the NLRB to adhere to its guidelines and we will continue to do so as we work through this process," the spokesperson said.

Most workers at the Alabama plant who cast ballots voted against joining the union last week, according to the NLRB, with about 90% of eligible workers participating. The vote represented a setback for the union, which has pushed to organize at foreign automakers in the South after its landmark contracts with major automakers last year.

The NLRB's regional director overseeing the election will review the UAW's complaints and could order a new election after a hearing, if the objections are deemed valid.

The UAW also alleged that the company discharged union supporters, forced employees to attend captive audience meetings and made statements suggesting union activity is futile, according to the NLRB.

