Mercell : Invitation to presentation of the third quarter results 2020

5 November 2020: Mercell Holding AS will release its third quarter report and presentation for 2020 on Thursday 12 November and hereby invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a web presentation on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Please use the following link to access the presentation:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/mercell/2020q3

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the management. Questions may be asked in writing during and after the presentation in the questionnaire below the webcast window.

The report, presentation and the link to the webcast will be made available at https://investor.mercell.com/investors/default.aspx

For further information please contact:

CEO Terje Wibe

Cell: +47 90 83 79 98

Email: terje.wibe@mercell.com

CFO Fredrik Eeg

Cell: +47 90 83 33 78

Email: Fredrik.eeg@mercell.com

This is Mercell:

Mercell is the leading digital platform for public eTendering in the Nordics and has recently entered the eProcurement market. The company has approximately 1,000 pre-award buyers, 250 post-award buyers and close to 16,000 suppliers as customers. Mercell's unique marketplace simplifies the tender and procurement process and makes it safe and easy for buyers to find relevant suppliers for their tenders and daily purchasing needs. Mercell also ensures suppliers find relevant business opportunities as well as tools for the suppliers to digitally receive and handle purchases from public and private buyers. Mercell delivers services to public and private buyers in 13 European countries and our aim is to become the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS)-platform for eTendering and eProcurement in Europe.