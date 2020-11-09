Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Mercell Holding AS    MRCEL-ME   NO0010307143

MERCELL HOLDING AS

(MRCEL-ME)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercell : Invitation to presentation of the third quarter results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:33pm EST

5 November 2020: Mercell Holding AS will release its third quarter report and presentation for 2020 on Thursday 12 November and hereby invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a web presentation on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Please use the following link to access the presentation:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/mercell/2020q3

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the management. Questions may be asked in writing during and after the presentation in the questionnaire below the webcast window.

The report, presentation and the link to the webcast will be made available at https://investor.mercell.com/investors/default.aspx

For further information please contact:

CEO Terje Wibe
Cell: +47 90 83 79 98
Email: terje.wibe@mercell.com

CFO Fredrik Eeg
Cell: +47 90 83 33 78
Email: Fredrik.eeg@mercell.com

This is Mercell:

Mercell is the leading digital platform for public eTendering in the Nordics and has recently entered the eProcurement market. The company has approximately 1,000 pre-award buyers, 250 post-award buyers and close to 16,000 suppliers as customers. Mercell's unique marketplace simplifies the tender and procurement process and makes it safe and easy for buyers to find relevant suppliers for their tenders and daily purchasing needs. Mercell also ensures suppliers find relevant business opportunities as well as tools for the suppliers to digitally receive and handle purchases from public and private buyers. Mercell delivers services to public and private buyers in 13 European countries and our aim is to become the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS)-platform for eTendering and eProcurement in Europe.

Disclaimer

Mercell Holding ASA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MERCELL HOLDING AS
05:33pMERCELL : Invitation to presentation of the third quarter results 2020
PU
09/03MERCELL : acquires leading Danish SaaS company Comcare and further strengthens i..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 349 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net income 2020 -67,8 M -7,53 M -7,53 M
Net cash 2020 7,17 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 927 M 324 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,36x
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MERCELL HOLDING AS
Duration : Period :
Mercell Holding AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCELL HOLDING AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 NOK
Last Close Price 10,10 NOK
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terje Nysether Wibe Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Eeg Chief Financial Officer
Helge Nielsen Director
Erik Fjellvær Hagen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCELL HOLDING AS0.00%312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.86%1 691 434
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.635.02%142 242
SEA LIMITED364.42%91 105
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.68%49 387
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.22%47 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group