Mercell : Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 11 February 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Mercell Holding AS (the 'Company') on 9 February 2021, regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the 'Private Placement') and the board of director's resolution to increase the share capital of the Company by the issuance of 41,360,230 new shares in the Private Placement.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The new share capital of the Company is NOK 90,992,510.60 divided into 454,962,553 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. The new shares are expected to be registered with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) later today and will upon such registration be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

This information is subject to Euronext Growth Oslo's disclosure requirements.