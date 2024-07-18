July 18, 2024 / All Stories, Company News, Environment, Featured, Sustainability

The German wood industry is one of the most modern and productive in the world but faces significant challenges in international competition.

At the recent 74th Annual Conference of the German Forestry Council, Wolfgang Beck, VP Global Wood Sourcing at Mercer International, emphasized the importance of reliable political conditions for investment decisions.

"Companies in capital-intensive sectors, in particular, need stability to make investments. These investments are long-term decisions that go beyond political legislative periods," said Wolfgang Beck. He emphasized the positive experience that both local and federal governments are supportive in overcoming economic challenges.

Global competitiveness: Balancing act between sustainability and profitability

The German timber industry is facing tough global competition. In particular, regions such as South America, where plantation forestry and genetic engineering are used, can produce timber at significantly lower cost. This presents German companies with the challenge of remaining competitive without sacrificing their high sustainability and environmental protection standards.

South America: low costs, high environmental impact

Specific cultivation conditions and technologies enable particularly cost-efficient timber production in some regions, such as South America. The costs of pulp, an important raw material for paper production, are significantly lower there than in Europe. However, these production methods can pose particular environmental challenges.

Germany: sustainable forestry, high standards

The German timber industry, on the other hand, has been practicing sustainable forestry for over 300 years, taking equal account of ecological, economic and social aspects. This means higher production costs, but it also ensures that the forests are preserved as valuable ecosystems and carbon stores.

High energy costs are a disadvantage for the location

Another competitive disadvantage for the German timber industry is the high cost of energy, especially electricity. Since wood processing is energy-intensive, rising energy costs directly impact production costs and, thus, the competitiveness of companies.

Challenges and opportunities

The German timber industry is, therefore, challenged to find innovative solutions to increase its competitiveness while maintaining its high sustainability standards. This includes, for example, investing in more efficient production processes and developing new products and business models.

At the same time, the growing demand for sustainable timber products also offers opportunities for the German timber industry. Consumers and companies are increasingly placing value on environmentally friendly products and are increasingly willing to pay a higher price. The German timber industry can meet this demand and position itself as a pioneer in sustainable timber production.