MERCER INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 - Form 8-K

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075

Selected Highlights

• Second quarter net income of $71.4 million and Operating EBITDA* of $145.1 million

• Record quarterly wood products operating income and energy revenues

NEW YORK, NY, July 28, 2022 - Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported second quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA increased to a $145.1 million from $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and decreased from $154.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2022, net income was $71.4 million (or $1.08 per basic share and $1.07 per diluted share) compared to $21.4 million (or $0.32 per share) in the second quarter of 2021 and net income of $88.9 million (or $1.35 per basic share and $1.34 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first half of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by 81% to $299.5 million from $165.8 million in the same period of 2021. In the first half of 2022, net income was $160.3 million (or $2.43 per basic share and $2.41 per diluted share) compared to $27.3 million (or $0.41 per share) in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our strong second quarter operating results were driven by increased pulp and lumber pricing, continued strong energy pricing and our Stendal mill's reversal of it's wastewater fee accrual. These positive effects were offset by higher planned maintenance costs, higher costs for key inputs including fiber, energy and chemicals, and lower pulp sales volumes. We continue to see cost inflation for certain inputs, including energy costs. However, we see our surplus energy sales as a strong hedge against higher energy prices and we are focused on developing strategies to manage the cost of our key inputs.

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.

When comparing our second quarter pulp results to the first quarter, our second quarter was negatively impacted by higher planned maintenance costs, lower pulp sales volumes and higher per unit fiber costs. During the quarter our mills were down for planned maintenance a total of 43 days compared to none in the first quarter and our Celgar mill was down an additional six days due to a slower than plan startup. As expected, our fiber costs were up quarter over quarter, but we are currently expecting that these costs will be flat in the third quarter with a modest increase in Germany and a modest decrease in Canada.

In July 2022 our Stendal mill had a fire in its woodyard which did not damage the mill's operations. We have now restarted the mill and are ramping up its production. We have implemented a work around chip in-feed process which is designed to let the mill operate at about 80% of capacity. We expect the planning and installation of replacement equipment will take several months.

Our Friesau sawmill continued its strong performance in the second quarter achieving record operating income. The mill's improvement relative to first quarter was primarily due to improved lumber pricing in Europe and strong pricing in the U.S., which were partially offset by higher fiber prices. In the second quarter of 2022, our solid wood segment generated operating income of $45.9 million.

Pulp supply demand fundamentals remained strong throughout the second quarter and resulted in price improvements in all of our markets. Low customer inventory levels and limited pulp supply were the main drivers in market tightness. As of June 30, 2022, third party industry quoted NBSK list prices were approximately $1,485 per ADMT in Europe and net prices were approximately $1,008 per ADMT in China.

Global logistics challenges are slowly easing but continue to impact our business primarily in the form of irregular North American rail traffic, which forces us to use additional higher cost trucking. We are seeing the railways making slow progress in unwinding their system backlogs and expect that these logistics issues will continue to improve going forward.

As we move into the third quarter, we expect stable pulp prices as a result of low customer inventory levels and supply constraints. We expect lumber prices in the United States to be generally stable and prices in Europe to decline from the second quarter but remain at historically attractive levels in both markets. Further, we expect continued strong energy demand and prices in Germany in the third quarter of 2022.

Currently our 2022 capital expenditures are on track to total approximately $175 million to $200 million. The majority of these investments are designed to deliver high returns, help us achieve our ESG objectives and enhance shareholder value. I am also pleased to announce that our Board has approved an incremental $27 million

investment at our Spokane mass timber facility. This investment will allow this state-of-the-art facility to fully utilize a more varied raw material mixand increase finger joint lumber production. We expect this investment will become a stepping stone to additional modest investments to increase cross-laminated timber ("CLT") and glue laminated beam capacity as our order book grows. We are excited about the potential of this business given CLT's lower carbon footprint and faster construction characteristics compared to traditional construction materials like concrete and steel. Over time, as we continue to ramp up this business, I believe our CLT business will become a key component in our solid wood business."

Consolidated Financial Results

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 572,326 $ 592,741 $ 401,832 $ 1,165,067 $ 814,552 Operating income $ 114,031 $ 122,351 $ 51,836 $ 236,382 $ 102,865 Operating EBITDA $ 145,059 $ 154,467 $ 83,791 $ 299,526 $ 165,787 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (30,368 ) (1) Net income $ 71,372 $ 88,897 $ 21,415 $ 160,269 $ 27,348 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 0.32 $ 2.43 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.34 $ 0.32 $ 2.41 $ 0.41

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.

Consolidated - Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 42% to $572.3 million from $401.8 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales volumes and higher pulp, energy and lumber sales realizations.

In the second quarter of 2022, our energy and chemical revenues increased to $47.8 million from $16.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were double those in the same quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 31% to $458.3 million from $350.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales volumes and driven by inflationary pressure on our key production costs such as fiber, energy and chemicals and also freight costs. Such cost increases were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the second quarter of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 73% to $145.1 million from $83.8 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and pulp sales volumes and the positive impact of a stronger dollar partially offset by higher per unit fiber and other production costs.

Segment Results

Pulp

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 418,579 $ 297,191 Energy and chemical revenues $ 41,725 $ 13,058 Operating income $ 75,471 $ 13,338

In the second quarter of 2022, pulp segment operating income increased to $75.5 million from $13.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and sales volumes and the positive impact of a stronger dollar, partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs and other production costs.

Pulp revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 41% to $418.6 million from $297.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to both higher sales volumes and sales realizations.

Energy and chemical revenues increased to a record $41.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $13.1 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations. During the second quarter of 2022, we benefitted from strong energy demand and higher energy prices in Germany.

In the second quarter of 2022, third party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of low customer inventory levels. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 7% to $890 per ADMT in the second quarter of 2022 from approximately $830 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 30% to $384.8 million from $297.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales volumes, per unit fiber costs and energy, chemical and freight costs. The higher costs were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar and in the second quarter of 2022, we received German regulatory approval to reverse a wastewater fee accrual of $13.3 million as a result of completing certain capital projects.

In the second quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 32% from the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs for our German mills as a result of higher demand from other wood

consumers such as heating pellet manufacturers. For our Canadian mills, per unit fiber costs were flat as demand remained strong in the mills' fiber baskets. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to be flatin the third quarter of 2022 with a modest increase in Germany and a modest decrease in Canada.

Wood Products

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 96,268 $ 86,285 Energy revenues $ 5,055 $ 2,692 Wood residual revenues $ 3,367 $ 1,462 Operating income $ 45,853 $ 42,314

In the second quarter of 2022, our wood products segment operating income increased approximately 9% to a record $45.9 million from $42.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 10% to $867 per Mfbm in the second quarter of 2022 from approximately $789 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2021 as we benefitted from strong sales to the U.S. market and its high prices in the first part of the quarter. Although U.S. lumber pricing decreased in the later part of the current quarter due to concerns of rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, prices were still at historically attractive levels. European lumber pricing increased due to steady demand with limited supply.

In the second quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 37% from the same quarter of 2021 as a result of both strong demand for sawlogs and the use of more green logs as producers have largely worked through the availability of lower cost beetle damaged timber. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase in the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated - Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues for the first half of 2022 increased by approximately 43% to $1,165.1 million from $814.6 million in the first half of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and higher pulp sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the first half of 2022 increased by approximately 30% to $928.7 million from $711.7 million in the first half of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales volumes, per unit fiber costs and energy, freight and chemical costs partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the first half of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 81% to $299.5 million from $165.8 million in the same period of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and pulp sales volumes and the positive impact of a stronger dollar partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs and other production costs.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents and a term deposit aggregating $494.9 million and approximately $276.2 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $771.1 million.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on October 5, 2022 to all shareholders of record on September 28, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call

In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ka7jrybt or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and

compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 460,304 $ 485,931 $ 310,249 $ 946,235 $ 650,005 Wood products segment revenues 104,690 101,033 90,439 205,723 161,426 Corporate and other revenues 7,332 5,777 1,144 13,109 3,121 Total revenues $ 572,326 $ 592,741 $ 401,832 $ 1,165,067 $ 814,552 Pulp segment operating income $ 75,471 $ 86,236 $ 13,338 $ 161,707 $ 38,634 Wood products segment operating income 45,853 40,479 42,314 86,332 70,291 Corporate and other operating loss (7,293 ) (4,364 ) (3,816 ) (11,657 ) (6,060 ) Total operating income $ 114,031 $ 122,351 $ 51,836 $ 236,382 $ 102,865 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 27,001 $ 27,684 $ 27,967 $ 54,685 $ 55,013 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,234 3,637 3,748 6,871 7,471 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 793 795 240 1,588 438 Total depreciation and amortization $ 31,028 $ 32,116 $ 31,955 $ 63,144 $ 62,922 Operating EBITDA $ 145,059 $ 154,467 $ 83,791 $ 299,526 $ 165,787 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (30,368 ) (1) Income tax provision $ (34,126 ) $ (24,236 ) $ (10,685 ) $ (58,362 ) $ (13,383 ) Net income $ 71,372 $ 88,897 $ 21,415 $ 160,269 $ 27,348 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 0.32 $ 2.43 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.34 $ 0.32 $ 2.41 $ 0.41 Common shares outstanding at period end 66,167 66,132 66,037 66,167 66,037

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.

(1)

Summary Operating Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 418.3 435.5 355.1 853.8 752.0 NBHK 51.6 56.8 4.5 108.4 86.1 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 54.2 - 173.1 54.2 210.9 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 43 - 117 43 144 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 405.7 505.1 330.4 910.8 749.1 NBHK 65.8 49.9 30.3 115.8 99.4 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 1,437 1,330 1,288 1,383 1,163 China 1,008 899 962 954 922 North America 1,743 1,527 1,598 1,635 1,450 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 815 668 767 742 729 North America 1,517 1,312 1,297 1,414 1,158 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 890 812 830 847 739 NBHK 843 695 672 780 566 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 496.6 531.5 362.0 1,028.1 881.1 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 199.3 194.7 130.9 394.0 332.0 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 186 186 90 186 94 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 112.2 115.6 116.7 227.8 234.5 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 111.0 109.9 109.3 220.9 217.5 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 867 840 789 854 706 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 25.5 24.5 21.0 50.0 37.3 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 198 211 128 205 129 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.0646 1.1216 1.2050 1.0929 1.2048 $ / C$(4) 0.7836 0.7897 0.8142 0.7866 0.8026

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.

(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.

(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 572,326 $ 401,832 $ 1,165,067 $ 814,552 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 403,671 297,826 819,766 608,023 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 31,004 31,935 63,101 62,881 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,620 20,235 45,818 40,783 Operating income 114,031 51,836 236,382 102,865 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (17,332 ) (17,130 ) (34,796 ) (36,149 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (30,368 ) Other income (expenses) 8,799 (2,606 ) 17,045 4,383 Total other expenses, net (8,533 ) (19,736 ) (17,751 ) (62,134 ) Income before income taxes 105,498 32,100 218,631 40,731 Income tax provision (34,126 ) (10,685 ) (58,362 ) (13,383 ) Net income $ 71,372 $ 21,415 $ 160,269 $ 27,348 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.32 $ 2.43 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.32 $ 2.41 $ 0.41 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0750 $ 0.0650 $ 0.1500 $ 0.1300

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 419,861 $ 345,610 Term deposit 75,000 - Accounts receivable, net 308,067 345,345 Inventories 348,837 356,731 Prepaid expenses and other 17,349 16,619 Total current assets 1,169,114 1,064,305 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,095,340 1,135,631 Investment in joint ventures 46,584 49,651 Amortizable intangible assets, net 44,901 47,902 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,958 9,712 Pension asset 3,888 4,136 Other long-term assets 44,672 38,718 Deferred income tax 1,259 1,177 Total assets $ 2,415,716 $ 2,351,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 273,122 $ 282,307 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 782 817 Total current liabilities 273,904 283,124 Long-term debt 1,245,906 1,237,545 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 19,498 21,252 Operating lease liabilities 7,161 6,574 Other long-term liabilities 13,227 13,590 Deferred income tax 103,898 95,123 Total liabilities 1,663,594 1,657,208 Shareholders' equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,167,000 issued and outstanding (2021 - 66,037,000) 66,132 65,988 Additional paid-in capital 350,224 347,902 Retained earnings 521,274 370,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (185,508 ) (90,793 ) Total shareholders' equity 752,122 694,024 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,415,716 $ 2,351,232

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income $ 71,372 $ 21,415 $ 160,269 $ 27,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 31,028 31,955 63,144 62,922 Deferred income tax provision 6,624 1,276 15,007 2,480 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 30,368 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 439 856 877 1,775 Stock compensation expense 1,517 975 2,466 1,585 Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) (9,591 ) 1,966 (13,419 ) (6,640 ) Other 30 356 (771 ) (260 ) Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (1,200 ) (1,202 ) (2,394 ) (2,125 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable 65,509 16,364 13,382 3,941 Inventories (13,342 ) (21,964 ) (15,067 ) (42,763 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,813 30,167 3,246 34,603 Other (1,658 ) (1,012 ) (3,389 ) (1,794 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 154,541 81,152 223,351 111,440 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47,028 ) (62,124 ) (80,321 ) (87,386 ) Insurance proceeds - 20,048 6,410 20,048 Purchase of term deposit (75,000 ) - (75,000 ) - Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (25 ) (568 ) (85 ) (1,209 ) Other 499 285 652 (109 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (121,554 ) (42,359 ) (148,344 ) (68,656 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes - - - (824,557 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - - - 875,000 Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net (13,066 ) (42,042 ) 17,438 (57,112 ) Dividend payments (4,960 ) (4,289 ) (4,960 ) (4,289 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - (1,184 ) (14,414 ) Proceeds from government grants - - 1,067 8,532 Payment of finance lease obligations (1,671 ) (1,833 ) (6,606 ) (3,536 ) Other 277 1 (566 ) 3,625 Net cash from (used in) financing activities (19,420 ) (48,163 ) 5,189 (16,751 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,411 ) (1,179 ) (5,945 ) (2,597 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,156 (10,549 ) 74,251 23,436 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 410,705 395,083 345,610 361,098 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 419,861 $ 384,534 $ 419,861 $ 384,534

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA:

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 71,372 $ 88,897 $ 21,415 $ 160,269 $ 27,348 Income tax provision 34,126 24,236 10,685 58,362 13,383 Interest expense 17,332 17,464 17,130 34,796 36,149 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - 30,368 Other expense (income) (8,799 ) (8,246 ) 2,606 (17,045 ) (4,383 ) Operating income 114,031 122,351 51,836 236,382 102,865 Add: Depreciation and amortization 31,028 32,116 31,955 63,144 62,922 Operating EBITDA $ 145,059 $ 154,467 $ 83,791 $ 299,526 $ 165,787

(6)