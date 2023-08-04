Mercer International Inc.

Transforming biomass into bioproducts for a more sustainable world

Q2 2023 Earnings

August 4, 2023

Juan Carlos Bueno - President & CEO

Richard Short - CFO, Executive VP & Secretary

Q2 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Weak economic growth negatively impacted pulp prices

Strong Q2 sales volumes driven by opportunistic buying by customers

EBITDA negatively impacted by inventory writedown

  • Adjusted EBITDA -$17M after accounting for $51M non-cash inventory impairment

Weaker pulp prices due to economic uncertainty

  • Decline of NBSK, NBHK prices in all markets
  • NBSK and NBHK gap widened in China due to new eucalyptus hardwood capacity from South America
  • $51M non-cash inventory write-down of pulp and fibre inventory, primarily related to hardwood

Steady operations amid increased scheduled downtime

  • 60 days of scheduled downtime in Q2 vs. 10 days in Q1
  • After adjusting for scheduled downtime Q2 pulp production

+19,000 tonnes vs. Q1

Q2 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights (cont.)

Lumber prices pushed up by steady demand in both the U.S and Europe

Mass timber business ramping up with growing order book

Lumber prices saw modest upward momentum

  • Lumber prices improved modestly in both the U.S. and European markets
  • Lumber production, sales volumes negatively impacted by minor production upsets early in quarter

Electricity sales volumes driven by strong production

  • Electricity sales increased by +12 GWh vs. Q1
  • German pricing ~$106/MWh due to reduced energy supply concerns in Europe

Growing order book for our mass timber business

  • Operations continue to ramp up with Q2 revenues more than double Q1

Q2 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights (cont.)

Cash usage in quarter primarily for strategic acquisition of CLT and glulam assets

Working capital management and strong pulp sales volumes offset cash impact of negative Q2 EBITDA

Dividend of $0.075 per share

Cash and liquidity, capital allocation

  • Increased cash usage in Q2 vs. Q1 largely attributable to acquisition of Structurlam assets for ~$82M
  • Capital spending of ~$39M
  • 2023 expected capital spending to be ~$130M
  • $213M cash at the end of the quarter; total liquidity of ~$446M

