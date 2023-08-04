The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements.

Certain information included in this presentation contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to results of operations and financial conditions, market expectations and business development activities, as well as capital spending and financing sources.

Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mercer.