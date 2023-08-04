Transforming biomass into bioproducts for a more sustainable world
Q2 2023 Earnings
August 4, 2023
Juan Carlos Bueno - President & CEO
Richard Short - CFO, Executive VP & Secretary
Forward-looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements.
Certain information included in this presentation contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to results of operations and financial conditions, market expectations and business development activities, as well as capital spending and financing sources.
Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mercer.
For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, review Mercer's
filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unless required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.
60 days of scheduled downtime in Q2 vs. 10 days in Q1
After adjusting for scheduled downtime Q2 pulp production
+19,000 tonnes vs. Q1
Q2 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights (cont.)
Lumber prices pushed up by steady demand in both the U.S and Europe
Mass timber business ramping up with growing order book
Lumber prices saw modest upward momentum
Lumber prices improved modestly in both the U.S. and European markets
Lumber production, sales volumes negatively impacted by minor production upsets early in quarter
Electricity sales volumes driven by strong production
Electricity sales increased by +12 GWh vs. Q1
German pricing ~$106/MWh due to reduced energy supply concerns in Europe
Growing order book for our mass timber business
Operations continue to ramp up with Q2 revenues more than double Q1
4
Q2 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights (cont.)
Cash usage in quarter primarily for strategic acquisition of CLT and glulam assets
Working capital management and strong pulp sales volumes offset cash impact of negative Q2 EBITDA
Dividend of $0.075 per share
Cash and liquidity, capital allocation
Increased cash usage in Q2 vs. Q1 largely attributable to acquisition of Structurlam assets for ~$82M
Capital spending of ~$39M
2023 expected capital spending to be ~$130M
$213M cash at the end of the quarter; total liquidity of ~$446M
5
Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company's segments include Pulp and Wood Products. The Company's four pulp mills and its 50% interest in the Cariboo pulp mill are aggregated into the pulp segment. Its wood segment includes the Friesau sawmill, the Torgau facility, and the Mercer Mass Timber facility. It owns a cross-laminated timber (CLT) facility located in Spokane, Washington called Mercer Mass Timber LLC. It produces electrical and thermal energy from biomass byproducts. Its products include pulp products, timber products, mass timber, green energy, bio extractives and biomaterials, biofuels, pallets, wood and transport services, and logistic services. Its operations include Mercer Celgar, Mercer Forestry Services, Mercer Holz, Mercer Logistik, Mercer Mass Timber, Mercer Peace River, Cariboo Pulp & Paper, Mercer Timber Products and Santanol. It also owns production facilities located in Conway, Arkansas and in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.