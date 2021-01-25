Log in
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Mercer International : CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference

01/25/2021 | 05:58pm EST
Investor Presentation

January 2021

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this presentation contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to results of operations and financial conditions and business development activities, as well as capital spending and financing sources. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mercer. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, review Mercer's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward- looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

Building a Platform for Growth

A history of execution…

Stendal minority

Rebuild of

Acquisition of

Celgar "Green

interest buyout

Santanol

Friesau sawmill

and refinancing

Rosenthal mill

Celgar mill

Energy Project"

Rosenthal tall oil plant

acquisition

expansion

1994

1999

2004

2005

2007

2010

2013

2014

2017

2018

2019 -

2020

2020

Acquisition of

Greenfield

Celgar "Project

Stendal

Friesau

DMI

Mercer Forestry

Rosenthal mill

construction

Blue Goose"

"Project Blue Mill"

sawmill

acquisition

Services

of Stendal mill

expansion and green

acquisition

acquisition

energy project

3

Diverse Products, Global Reach

Strategically Located Facilities with Excellent Access to Key Markets

Peace River

Rosenthal

475,000 tonnes

Stendal

360,000 tonnes NBSK

NBSK/NBHK

70 MW energy

57 MW energy

660,000 tonnes NBSK

148 MW energy

Cariboo

170,000 tonnes NBSK (1)

28.5 MW energy (1)

Celgar

Friesau

Santanol

520,000 tonnes NBSK

2,500 hectares of Indian

550,000 Mfbm lumber

100 MW energy

Sandalwood

13 MW energy

Sales Mix (2)(4)

Products

Pulp Segment

Wood Products Segment (3)

Lumber (3)

13%

Energy / bio-

Other 12%

Other

extractives (4)

31%

28%

7%

Germany

U.S.

Pulp

29%

Germany

44%

80%

China

28%

28%

Combined, our Pulp, Wood Products and Corporate segments include

$98 million in green energy and bio-extractivesrevenue (4)

  1. Represents Mercer's 50% share of operations

2)

LTM September 30, 2020 by revenue

4

3)

Includes wood residual sales

4)

Excludes energy sales from 50% owned Cariboo mill, recorded as an equity investment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 22:57:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 406 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,56 M - -
Net Debt 2020 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -121x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 325
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,60 $
Last Close Price 11,73 $
Spread / Highest target 6,56%
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
David K. Ure Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.14.44%790
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.33%20 242
SUZANO S.A.9.94%15 905
STORA ENSO OYJ3.13%15 546
SVENSKA CELLULOSA1.88%12 384
HOLMEN AB0.97%7 951
