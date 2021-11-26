Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercer International : Celgar's 60th Anniversary – Celebrating Our Operations and...

11/26/2021 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 26, 2021 / All Stories, Featured, Mercer Celgar, Sustainability

Mercer Celgar's 60th Anniversary - Celebrating Our Operations and Impact

2021 marks Mercer Celgar's 60th anniversary in operation. As we reflect on our history, we remain squarely focused on rising to the challenges that we face as a sector, working hard to help build a more sustainable and positive economic future - for Castlegar, our surrounding communities, and the families that live within them.

Since 1961, the Celgar mill has been a major employer and cornerstone of Castlegar and the West Kootenay region. The history of the Celgar mill is one of talent, ingenuity, and resilience within the community. It is also a story of what we can accomplish when we work together to build shared success, creating meaningful jobs for the people who live here.

Celgar was the first pulp and paper mill in the interior of B.C. After employing 3000 people during the rapid construction phase, the mill officially opened operations in 1961 with 300 permanent employees. In 1963, Celgar team members went on to establish Local No. 1 of the Canadian Pulp and Paper Workers Union (CPPW), the predecessor of Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) that represents our workers to this day.

In 1993, an $850 million rebuild and modernization project transformed Celgar into a producer of high-quality pulp with modern power generation and environmental treatment facilities. The project significantly increased the mill's production capabilities to 430,000 tonnes annually.

Enter Mercer

Mercer International Inc. acquired the Celgar mill in February 2005. Seeing the potential of the mill, Mercer has invested millions in capital improvement projects over the years that have further increased the mill's production capabilities, improved environmental performance, and introduced the ability to harvest bioextractives such as turpentine.

Today, Celgar is a leader in the global pulp industry. The mill produces approximately 500,000 tonnes of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft pulp (NBSK). This process produces enough eco-certified green energy to supply our own needs, plus the needs of up to an additional 20,000 homes. The power generated at our mill meets the renewable low impact electricity products standards, which allows us to sell our power with the certified Eco-Logo. Our pulp product is used by customers across the globe in the manufacturing of basic human need essentials like tissue, towelling, and other paper hygiene products.

Reflecting on our history and accomplishments, we are proud of the progress that we have made in meeting the sector's challenges. As we continue to build our history, we look to new ways to build a more competitive, sustainable company that will succeed long into the future. This involves challenging the status quo set by those before us and expanding our growth in people, production, and environment.

Our Commitments

Taking care of the forests and our natural resources are regular to our daily operations. The wood used at Celgar comes from forest operations that meet the FSC Controlled Wood Standard and/or the requirements of the PEFC (Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) Chain of Custody. In this area, we recognize that we can be doing more to manage our certified resources. Therefore, Celgar is at the forefront of optimizing the full use of our valuable forests by reducing wood waste. The mill uses approximately 150,000 cubic metres per year of wood residuals that would have previously been left in the bush or slash burned in logging operations.

People and community are at the heart of our company. This is reflected in our commitment to health & safety and to a positive workplace environment. Our team members are considered some of the best in their fields. We employ hundreds of lifelong employees who offer an abundance of knowledge about our operations and the industry. Their skills and expertise are an invaluable component of who we are.

We take pride in working together alongside our local union to provide interesting and rewarding careers. We work every day to be the employer of choice for our region, with opportunities on our team that reflect the diversity of our community.

At Mercer Celgar, we do more than just manufacture pulp, as evident by our 60 years in operation. We work hard to help build a more sustainable and positive economic future for Castlegar. We work to make a lasting, positive impact on our surrounding communities and the families that live within them. We work to create opportunities that offer meaningful career choices and a trajectory for growth. We are Sustainable. By Design.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:10pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Celgar's 60th Anniversary – Celebrating Our Operations and...
PU
11/25MERCER'S LIFE-SAVING GOLDEN RULE NO. : I never knowingly...
PU
11/19RBC Says Mercer International 'Clearest Strategic Buyer' for Domtar's Kamloops Mill as ..
MT
11/17Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming 2021 RBC Capital Markets Forest Produc..
GL
11/16MERCER INTERNATIONAL : to present at upcoming BofA Securities...
PU
11/16Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Leveraged..
AQ
11/09INSIDER BUY : Mercer International
MT
11/02THE FACTOR FOR SUCCESS : Equal Opportunities for Women and...
PU
11/01RBC Cuts Mercer International to Underperform From Sector Perform, Price Target to $8 F..
MT
10/28MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS 2021 RESULTS AND ANNOUN..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 781 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 736 M 736 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,15 $
Average target price 12,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.78%736
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ8.30%19 733
STORA ENSO OYJ-1.02%13 764
SUZANO S.A.-6.51%13 288
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA5.06%11 676
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED52.41%8 255