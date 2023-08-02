August 2, 2023 / All Stories, Community, Featured, Mercer Timber Products, Team Members

On July 1st, 2023, Mercer Timber Products (MTP) opened its doors for a Family & Friends Day. Each MTP team member was invited to bring their family members and close friends to the sawmill, sharing a glimpse into their day-to-day with loved ones with a behind-the-scenes look at the sawmill.

Originally, this Family & Friends Day was to take place in July 2020; of course, due to COVID-19 protection measures, the day was postponed until we could once again gather safely. Moving the event date built excitement within MTP's team members and our guests, as everyone was all the more pleased to come together this year. MTP saw an impressive number of 550 visitors, including 100 children, dubbing the event a great success.

One of the main attractions of the event was the guided tours of the factory, led by the team members themselves. Each team member had the opportunity to share their expertise and enthusiasm for the different departments and processes of the mill, showcasing their workplace to family and friends. Groups were able to move freely in the plant, as production was paused to allow for safe celebration and in the best weather we could have hoped for. Guided tours were also offered for team members who were not familiar with the entirety of the sawmill, building greater connections between departments.

Another highlight of the day was the provided "viewing basket", a raised platform which allowed guests a breathtaking view over the entire site. From there, they could marvel at the impressive size and technical prowess of the company.

Further, a small exhibition put together by Human Resources was found at the entrance, informing our guests about current vacancies and apprenticeship opportunities, as well as videos of production in action. The little guests especially got their fun in, having the opportunity to ride in MTP's own fire truck.Of course, culinary delights were provided as well. Visitors were treated to tasty food at the barbecue station, able to further enjoy the day with pleasant conversations brought on by good food.

The Family & Friends Day was undoubtedly a great success for MTP. The exciting mill tours, the delicious food and the bright sunshine provided an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, bringing us closer together as a team and community.