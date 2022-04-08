Mercer International : Holz building its own rail terminals

April 8, 2022 / All Stories, Environment, Featured, Innovations, Mercer Holz, Products, Sustainability

Rail is the backbone for safe and climate-friendly wood logistics of the future

In the next few years, wood logistics in Germany and Europe will face major challenges. The driver shortage will increase, diesel costs will rise significantly, and so will the requirements to reduce CO2 emissions. As a result, more transport of goods will be shifted to rail.

Transporting logs and wood chips by rail has always been a high priority for Mercer Holz. Mercer relies on this efficient and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation, especially for travelling long distances.

In 2021, Mercer Holz transported one-third of its purchased wood by rail to the Mercer Germany pulp mills and sawmill. The rail share will continue to expand and the railroad further developed into the logistical backbone of the mills' wood supply. Earlier on this journey, Mercer Holz developed and purchased its own railcars; the next step is to build its own infrastructure for loading wood.

Mercer Holz will be setting up a network of self-operated loading terminals in Germany, making the supply to Mercer's production sites more flexible and efficient. These transshipment terminals will be reliable access points to the German rail network, independent of the busier public loading points. Often, these loading points cannot handle complete trains of 600 meters in length so a train must be divided into two or three groups of wagons, shunted at great expense in both time and labour.

Mercer's proposed terminals are designed to load seven-block trains of lumber per week. They do not need to be split, meaning up to 50,000 solid cubic yards of lumber can be handled each month. The terminals can also be used as buffer storage facilities to temporarily store different assortments and types of wood. This ensures punctual and quality deliveries to the Mercer mills - even if the forest is impassable and woodpiles inaccessible during prolonged periods of rain or snow.

Mercer Holz plans to have all proposed timber loading terminals in operation in Germany by 2027.

Trucking capacity in the logging sector is becoming increasingly scarce, which is a major challenge for Mercer. To offset this, we are looking to decouple truck delivery of timber from the process of timber loading onto wagons. Currently, most trucks transport wood over long distances directly to the Mercer mills. This typically means a driver can only transport one load per day. However, for many small trucking companies, the expense of rail loading is too high and therefore not feasible for operations.

Timber delivery will take place at our terminals independently of rail traffic. The forwarder transports the wood from the immediate vicinity to the terminal and can make up to five trips per day due to the short distances. Wood does not have to be loaded directly onto the wagons, so it can be temporarily stored on site. It is also here that the measurement for the forwarder takes place and, later, the loading of the wagons with the help of the equipment available at the terminal.

With the Mercer terminals located along electric railroad lines, we avoid additional CO2 emissions in their transport from the loading station to just outside the plant gates. The last few kilometres to the plants do not currently have electrified lines. In the future, Mercer would like to use battery-powered locomotives for the final stretch of transport. This way, we achieve CO2-neutral rail logistics based on renewable bioenergy on a non-electrified route.

In 2022, Mercer started developing a terminal site in Saxony and another in Bavaria. Projects in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Brandenburg are in the pipeline. The first Mercer wood terminal is scheduled to go into operation in early 2024.

With this backbone for plant supply, Mercer is pioneering safe and climate-friendly wood logistics of the future.

Timber stockpiled at the terminal for periods of bad weather Timber loading serves to supply the Mercer mills

