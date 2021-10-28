Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

Selected Highlights



Third quarter net income of $69.1 million and Record Operating EBITDA* of $148.1 million

Start-Up of recently acquired cross-laminated timber facility in Spokane, Washington

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported third quarter 2021 Operating EBITDA increased to a record $148.1 million from $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and from $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, net income was $69.1 million (or $1.05 per basic share and $1.04 per diluted share) compared to $7.5 million (or $0.11 per share) in the third quarter of 2020 and $21.4 million (or $0.32 per share) in the second quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to $313.9 million from $143.1 million in the same period of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, net income was $96.5 million (or $1.46 per share) compared to a net loss of $4.3 million (or $0.06 per share) in the same period of 2020.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In October, we started up our recently acquired cross-laminated timber (“CLT”) manufacturing facility in Spokane, Washington and will be ramping up its production over the coming months. Our CLT facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 140,000 cubic meters of CLT, which represents about 30% of the current CLT manufacturing capacity in North America. We are excited about the potential of this business particularly as the benefits of this product, including environmental benefits, become more well known in the North American market. This business fits well with our core competencies, expands our product mix and moves us further up the value chain.

Overall, our third quarter pulp results were significantly improved over the second quarter due to much less planned maintenance downtime and higher sales volumes. Pulp pricing was generally mixed in the third quarter with modest improvements in Europe but weakening in China. Third quarter average European NBSK list prices increased by about $57 per ADMT and average net prices in China declined by about $130 per ADMT compared to the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2021, third party industry quoted NBSK list prices were approximately $1,345 ADMT in Europe and net prices were approximately $805 per ADMT in China.

In the third quarter, our Friesau sawmill’s production continued to benefit from our recent capital projects. Our solid wood segment generated operating income of $18.3 million in the third quarter despite a sharp decline in U.S. lumber prices in the period. In the third quarter, approximately 39% of lumber sales volumes were to the U.S.

While our operations have not been significantly impacted by the current global logistics bottleneck, we did have some delays in sales shipping dates and reduced availability of trucking which resulted in higher freight costs. We are currently optimistic that such logistics issues will be resolved over the coming months.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we currently expect generally steady NBSK pulp demand in Europe but a weakening market in China. For hardwood pulp, we currently expect negative pricing pressure due to the incremental supply expected to come on-line in the later part of the fourth quarter.

With respect to our solid wood segment, in the fourth quarter we currently expect lumber demand to remain steady in all markets, with continued modest price improvements in the U.S. market and downward price pressure in the European market.

In 2021, we have continued to implement capital projects designed to deliver high returns and help us achieve our ESG objectives. These included the expansion of our Stendal mill's pulp and green energy production capacity and new woodroom projects at our Celgar and Peace River mills. Currently we expect our 2021 capital expenditures will be approximately $150 million.

Finally, while the global roll-out of vaccines is ongoing, COVID-19 infections and health risks, including from variants, continue especially in unvaccinated populations. Consequently, we will maintain our measures and procedures put in place to protect our people and allow us to operate our business safely and efficiently.”

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 469,746 $ 401,832 $ 333,151 $ 1,284,298 $ 1,024,945 Operating income $ 113,755 $ 51,836 $ 13,736 $ 216,620 $ 48,113 Operating EBITDA $ 148,070 $ 83,791 $ 45,620 $ 313,857 $ 143,144 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — Net income (loss) $ 69,118 $ 21,415 $ 7,545 $ 96,466 $ (4,258 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 )

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.



Consolidated – Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 41% to $469.7 million from $333.2 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter increased by approximately 11% to $356.0 million from $319.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher energy, maintenance and per unit fiber costs partially offset by lower pulp and lumber sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to a record $148.1 million from $45.6 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by certain higher costs.

Segment Results

Pulp

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 374,287 $ 253,056 Energy and chemical revenues $ 22,456 $ 21,860 Operating income $ 99,918 $ 3,753



In the third quarter of 2021, pulp segment operating income increased to a record $99.9 million from $3.8 million in the same quarter of 2020 as higher pulp sales realizations were only partially offset by higher energy and maintenance costs.

In the current quarter of 2021, prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2020 largely as a result of strong demand and low customer inventory levels. Average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 51% to $847 per ADMT in the third quarter of 2021 from approximately $562 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2020.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter increased by approximately 9% to $296.9 million from $271.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher energy costs primarily for the Rosenthal mill and higher maintenance costs partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes. Our Rosenthal mill’s turbine was taken down in the third quarter of 2021 to complete extensive repair work which will continue into the first quarter of 2022 and has resulted in the mill purchasing replacement energy.

While the wildfire risk in the interior of British Columbia has passed, wood harvesting will remain below seasonal levels in the short term due to sawmill downtime. As a result we expect our fourth quarter fiber prices to increase modestly in Canada. In Germany we expect fiber costs for our pulp mills to increase due to lower wood chip availability.

Total pulp production increased by approximately 4% to 500,866 ADMTs in the current quarter from 479,993 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2020. In the current quarter of 2021, our pulp mills had 44 days of maintenance downtime (approximately 42,800 ADMTs) including our 50% owned Cariboo mill. In the comparative quarter of 2020, our pulp mills had ten days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 15,000 ADMTs) and our Celgar mill had 30 days of market related downtime.

Wood Products

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 67,605 $ 53,612 Energy revenues $ 1,801 $ 2,226 Wood residual revenues $ 1,317 $ 1,215 Operating income $ 18,299 $ 11,963



In the third quarter of 2021, our wood products segment operating income increased by approximately 53% to $18.3 million from $12.0 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to a higher lumber realized sales price partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 53% to $692 per Mfbm in the third quarter of 2021 from approximately $453 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pricing in both the U.S. and European markets. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong housing demand early in the quarter. European lumber pricing increased due to steady demand and reduced supply as producers shifted product to the U.S. market.

In the comparative quarter of 2020, per unit fiber costs were low as a result of a large supply of beetle damaged wood. As producers have been working through such wood, more green wood is being harvested. As a result of utilizing more green wood and continuing strong sawlog demand, current quarter per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 74% from the same quarter of 2020. We currently expect modestly increasing per unit fiber costs in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 25% to $1,284.3 million from $1,024.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp, energy and lumber sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 9% to $1,067.7 million from $976.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to higher maintenance and energy costs and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses partially offset by lower sales volumes and per unit fiber costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our net income was $96.5 million, or $1.46 per share compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same period of 2020.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to $313.9 million from $143.1 million in the same period of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations and lower per unit fiber costs partially offset by higher maintenance and energy costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar and lower sales volumes.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $338.7 million and approximately $308.2 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $646.9 million.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on December 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on December 22, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 396,743 $ 310,249 $ 274,916 $ 1,046,748 $ 876,567 Wood products segment revenues 70,723 90,439 57,053 232,149 144,558 Corporate and other revenues 2,280 1,144 1,182 5,401 3,820 Total revenues $ 469,746 $ 401,832 $ 333,151 $ 1,284,298 $ 1,024,945 Pulp segment operating income $ 99,918 $ 13,338 $ 3,753 $ 138,552 $ 33,302 Wood products segment operating income 18,299 42,314 11,963 88,590 21,845 Corporate and other operating loss (4,462 ) (3,816 ) (1,980 ) (10,522 ) (7,034 ) Total operating income $ 113,755 $ 51,836 $ 13,736 $ 216,620 $ 48,113 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 29,982 $ 27,967 $ 28,251 $ 84,995 $ 85,841 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,675 3,748 3,446 11,146 8,627 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 658 240 187 1,096 563 Total depreciation and amortization $ 34,315 $ 31,955 $ 31,884 $ 97,237 $ 95,031 Operating EBITDA $ 148,070 $ 83,791 $ 45,620 $ 313,857 $ 143,144 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — Income tax recovery (provision) $ (32,490 ) $ (10,685 ) $ 1,775 $ (45,873 ) $ (4,451 ) Net income (loss) $ 69,118 $ 21,415 $ 7,545 $ 96,466 $ (4,258 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 ) Common shares outstanding at period end 66,037 66,037 65,868 66,037 65,868

Summary Operating Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 443.0 355.1 400.2 1,195.0 1,279.1 NBHK 57.8 4.5 79.8 143.9 247.6 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 42.8 173.1 15.0 253.7 28.6 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 44 117 10 188 27 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 402.2 330.4 369.9 1,151.3 1,230.8 NBHK 45.7 30.3 100.1 145.1 235.4 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 1,345 1,288 840 1,223 841 China 832 962 572 892 572 North America 1,542 1,598 1,133 1,481 1,139 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 623 767 443 694 456 North America 1,320 1,297 868 1,212 885 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 847 830 562 777 565 NBHK 684 672 424 604 451 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 464.5 362.0 529.2 1,345.6 1,670.5 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 185.8 130.9 215.5 517.8 669.3 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 114 90 96 101 92 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 102.1 116.7 96.8 336.6 326.6 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 97.7 109.3 118.5 315.3 345.2 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 692 789 453 702 383 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 14.1 21.0 17.8 51.4 63.3 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 128 128 125 128 118 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.1784 1.2050 1.1698 1.1958 1.1248 $ / C$(4) 0.7937 0.8142 0.7508 0.7996 0.7388

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 469,746 $ 333,151 $ 1,284,298 $ 1,024,945 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 302,221 272,165 910,244 832,554 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 34,294 31,862 97,175 94,952 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,476 15,388 60,259 49,326 Operating income 113,755 13,736 216,620 48,113 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (16,882 ) (19,864 ) (53,031 ) (60,056 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (30,368 ) — Other income 4,735 11,898 9,118 12,136 Total other expenses, net (12,147 ) (7,966 ) (74,281 ) (47,920 ) Income before income taxes 101,608 5,770 142,339 193 Income tax recovery (provision) (32,490 ) 1,775 (45,873 ) (4,451 ) Net income (loss) $ 69,118 $ 7,545 $ 96,466 $ (4,258 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 $ (0.06 ) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0650 $ 0.0650 $ 0.1950 $ 0.2675



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,730 $ 361,098 Accounts receivable, net 253,731 227,055 Inventories 345,107 271,696 Prepaid expenses and other 14,708 15,003 Total current assets 952,276 874,852 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,141,303 1,109,740 Investment in joint ventures 43,341 46,429 Amortizable intangible assets, net 48,955 51,571 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,474 13,251 Other long-term assets 34,243 31,928 Deferred income tax 1,161 1,355 Total assets $ 2,231,753 $ 2,129,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 255,571 $ 210,994 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 920 802 Total current liabilities 256,491 211,796 Debt 1,162,377 1,145,294 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 29,938 31,810 Finance lease liabilities 55,201 41,329 Operating lease liabilities 7,257 9,933 Other long-term liabilities 11,192 10,909 Deferred income tax 81,461 77,028 Total liabilities 1,603,917 1,528,099 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,037,000 issued and outstanding (2020 – 65,868,000) 65,988 65,800 Additional paid-in capital 348,098 345,696 Retained earnings 300,698 217,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,948 ) (27,575 ) Total shareholders’ equity 627,836 601,027 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,231,753 $ 2,129,126



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) $ 69,118 $ 7,545 $ 96,466 $ (4,258 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 34,315 31,884 97,237 95,031 Deferred income tax provision (recovery) 5,005 (4,255 ) 7,485 (10,330 ) Inventory impairment — 8,000 — 25,998 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 30,368 — Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 879 769 2,654 2,270 Stock compensation expense 1,005 895 2,590 815 Gain on sale of investments — (15,443 ) — (15,443 ) Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) (5,721 ) 3,384 (12,361 ) 4,120 Other (844 ) (1,801 ) (1,104 ) (2,993 ) Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (1,065 ) (783 ) (3,190 ) (2,495 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable (31,441 ) 17,226 (27,500 ) 11,238 Inventories (39,512 ) (8,031 ) (82,275 ) (20,443 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,180 (4,219 ) 46,783 (54,000 ) Other (3,775 ) (6,683 ) (5,569 ) (6,759 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 40,144 28,488 151,584 22,751 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (38,306 ) (14,639 ) (125,692 ) (59,201 ) Acquisition of Mercer Mass Timber (51,258 ) — (51,258 ) — Insurance proceeds 1,530 — 21,578 — Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (460 ) (30 ) (1,669 ) (557 ) Purchase of investments — — — (9,370 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 21,540 — 21,540 Other 2,873 396 2,764 1,243 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (85,621 ) 7,267 (154,277 ) (46,345 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes — — (824,557 ) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — 875,000 — Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net 3,967 8,750 (53,145 ) 34,359 Dividend payments (4,293 ) (4,282 ) (8,582 ) (13,329 ) Payment of note issuance costs (69 ) — (14,483 ) — Proceeds from government grants 361 — 8,893 299 Repurchase of common shares — — — (162 ) Other (2,254 ) (302 ) (2,165 ) (2,729 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (2,288 ) 4,166 (19,039 ) 18,438 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,961 2,325 (636 ) (349 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (45,804 ) 42,246 (22,368 ) (5,505 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 384,534 303,334 361,098 351,085 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 338,730 $ 345,580 $ 338,730 $ 345,580





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 69,118 $ 21,415 $ 7,545 $ 96,466 $ (4,258 ) Income tax provision (recovery) 32,490 10,685 (1,775 ) 45,873 4,451 Interest expense 16,882 17,130 19,864 53,031 60,056 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 30,368 — Other expenses (income) (4,735 ) 2,606 (11,898 ) (9,118 ) (12,136 ) Operating income 113,755 51,836 13,736 216,620 48,113 Add: Depreciation and amortization 34,315 31,955 31,884 97,237 95,031 Operating EBITDA $ 148,070 $ 83,791 $ 45,620 $ 313,857 $ 143,144



