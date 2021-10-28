Log in
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Selected Highlights

  • Third quarter net income of $69.1 million and Record Operating EBITDA* of $148.1 million
  • Start-Up of recently acquired cross-laminated timber facility in Spokane, Washington

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported third quarter 2021 Operating EBITDA increased to a record $148.1 million from $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and from $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, net income was $69.1 million (or $1.05 per basic share and $1.04 per diluted share) compared to $7.5 million (or $0.11 per share) in the third quarter of 2020 and $21.4 million (or $0.32 per share) in the second quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to $313.9 million from $143.1 million in the same period of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, net income was $96.5 million (or $1.46 per share) compared to a net loss of $4.3 million (or $0.06 per share) in the same period of 2020.   

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In October, we started up our recently acquired cross-laminated timber (“CLT”) manufacturing facility in Spokane, Washington and will be ramping up its production over the coming months. Our CLT facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 140,000 cubic meters of CLT, which represents about 30% of the current CLT manufacturing capacity in North America. We are excited about the potential of this business particularly as the benefits of this product, including environmental benefits, become more well known in the North American market. This business fits well with our core competencies, expands our product mix and moves us further up the value chain.

Overall, our third quarter pulp results were significantly improved over the second quarter due to much less planned maintenance downtime and higher sales volumes. Pulp pricing was generally mixed in the third quarter with modest improvements in Europe but weakening in China. Third quarter average European NBSK list prices increased by about $57 per ADMT and average net prices in China declined by about $130 per ADMT compared to the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2021, third party industry quoted NBSK list prices were approximately $1,345 ADMT in Europe and net prices were approximately $805 per ADMT in China.

In the third quarter, our Friesau sawmill’s production continued to benefit from our recent capital projects. Our solid wood segment generated operating income of $18.3 million in the third quarter despite a sharp decline in U.S. lumber prices in the period. In the third quarter, approximately 39% of lumber sales volumes were to the U.S.

While our operations have not been significantly impacted by the current global logistics bottleneck, we did have some delays in sales shipping dates and reduced availability of trucking which resulted in higher freight costs. We are currently optimistic that such logistics issues will be resolved over the coming months.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we currently expect generally steady NBSK pulp demand in Europe but a weakening market in China. For hardwood pulp, we currently expect negative pricing pressure due to the incremental supply expected to come on-line in the later part of the fourth quarter.

With respect to our solid wood segment, in the fourth quarter we currently expect lumber demand to remain steady in all markets, with continued modest price improvements in the U.S. market and downward price pressure in the European market.

In 2021, we have continued to implement capital projects designed to deliver high returns and help us achieve our ESG objectives. These included the expansion of our Stendal mill's pulp and green energy production capacity and new woodroom projects at our Celgar and Peace River mills. Currently we expect our 2021 capital expenditures will be approximately $150 million.

Finally, while the global roll-out of vaccines is ongoing, COVID-19 infections and health risks, including from variants, continue especially in unvaccinated populations. Consequently, we will maintain our measures and procedures put in place to protect our people and allow us to operate our business safely and efficiently.”

____________________

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

 Q3  Q2  Q3  YTD  YTD 
 2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Revenues$469,746  $401,832  $333,151  $1,284,298  $1,024,945 
Operating income$113,755  $51,836  $13,736  $216,620  $48,113 
Operating EBITDA$148,070  $83,791  $45,620  $313,857  $143,144 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$  $  $  $(30,368) (1)$ 
Net income (loss)$69,118  $21,415  $7,545  $96,466  $(4,258)
Net income (loss) per common share                   
Basic$1.05  $0.32  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)
Diluted$1.04  $0.32  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)

______________

(1)   Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.

Consolidated – Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 41% to $469.7 million from $333.2 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter increased by approximately 11% to $356.0 million from $319.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher energy, maintenance and per unit fiber costs partially offset by lower pulp and lumber sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to a record $148.1 million from $45.6 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by certain higher costs.

Segment Results
Pulp

 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2021  2020 
 (in thousands) 
Pulp revenues$374,287  $253,056 
Energy and chemical revenues$22,456  $21,860 
Operating income$99,918  $3,753 


In the third quarter of 2021, pulp segment operating income increased to a record $99.9 million from $3.8 million in the same quarter of 2020 as higher pulp sales realizations were only partially offset by higher energy and maintenance costs.

In the current quarter of 2021, prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2020 largely as a result of strong demand and low customer inventory levels. Average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 51% to $847 per ADMT in the third quarter of 2021 from approximately $562 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2020.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter increased by approximately 9% to $296.9 million from $271.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher energy costs primarily for the Rosenthal mill and higher maintenance costs partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes. Our Rosenthal mill’s turbine was taken down in the third quarter of 2021 to complete extensive repair work which will continue into the first quarter of 2022 and has resulted in the mill purchasing replacement energy.

While the wildfire risk in the interior of British Columbia has passed, wood harvesting will remain below seasonal levels in the short term due to sawmill downtime. As a result we expect our fourth quarter fiber prices to increase modestly in Canada. In Germany we expect fiber costs for our pulp mills to increase due to lower wood chip availability.

Total pulp production increased by approximately 4% to 500,866 ADMTs in the current quarter from 479,993 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2020. In the current quarter of 2021, our pulp mills had 44 days of maintenance downtime (approximately 42,800 ADMTs) including our 50% owned Cariboo mill. In the comparative quarter of 2020, our pulp mills had ten days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 15,000 ADMTs) and our Celgar mill had 30 days of market related downtime.

Wood Products

 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2021  2020 
 (in thousands) 
Lumber revenues$67,605  $53,612 
Energy revenues$1,801  $2,226 
Wood residual revenues$1,317  $1,215 
Operating income$18,299  $11,963 

 
In the third quarter of 2021, our wood products segment operating income increased by approximately 53% to $18.3 million from $12.0 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to a higher lumber realized sales price partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 53% to $692 per Mfbm in the third quarter of 2021 from approximately $453 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pricing in both the U.S. and European markets. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong housing demand early in the quarter. European lumber pricing increased due to steady demand and reduced supply as producers shifted product to the U.S. market.

In the comparative quarter of 2020, per unit fiber costs were low as a result of a large supply of beetle damaged wood. As producers have been working through such wood, more green wood is being harvested. As a result of utilizing more green wood and continuing strong sawlog demand, current quarter per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 74% from the same quarter of 2020. We currently expect modestly increasing per unit fiber costs in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 25% to $1,284.3 million from $1,024.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp, energy and lumber sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased by approximately 9% to $1,067.7 million from $976.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to higher maintenance and energy costs and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses partially offset by lower sales volumes and per unit fiber costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our net income was $96.5 million, or $1.46 per share compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same period of 2020.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to $313.9 million from $143.1 million in the same period of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations and lower per unit fiber costs partially offset by higher maintenance and energy costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar and lower sales volumes.

Liquidity
As of September 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $338.7 million and approximately $308.2 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $646.9 million.

Quarterly Dividend
A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on December 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on December 22, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call
In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time). Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mrh58997 or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-


Summary Financial Highlights

 Q3  Q2  Q3  YTD  YTD 
 2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Pulp segment revenues$396,743  $310,249  $274,916  $1,046,748  $876,567 
Wood products segment revenues 70,723   90,439   57,053   232,149   144,558 
Corporate and other revenues 2,280   1,144   1,182   5,401   3,820 
Total revenues$469,746  $401,832  $333,151  $1,284,298  $1,024,945 
                    
Pulp segment operating income$99,918  $13,338  $3,753  $138,552  $33,302 
Wood products segment operating income 18,299   42,314   11,963   88,590   21,845 
Corporate and other operating loss (4,462)  (3,816)  (1,980)  (10,522)  (7,034)
Total operating income$113,755  $51,836  $13,736  $216,620  $48,113 
                    
Pulp segment depreciation and amortization$29,982  $27,967  $28,251  $84,995  $85,841 
Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,675   3,748   3,446   11,146   8,627 
Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 658   240   187   1,096   563 
Total depreciation and amortization$34,315  $31,955  $31,884  $97,237  $95,031 
                    
Operating EBITDA$148,070  $83,791  $45,620  $313,857  $143,144 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$  $  $  $(30,368) (1)$ 
Income tax recovery (provision)$(32,490) $(10,685) $1,775  $(45,873) $(4,451)
Net income (loss)$69,118  $21,415  $7,545  $96,466  $(4,258)
Net income (loss) per common share                   
Basic$1.05  $0.32  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)
Diluted$1.04  $0.32  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)
Common shares outstanding at period end 66,037   66,037   65,868   66,037   65,868 

______________

(1)   Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.


Summary Operating Highlights

 Q3  Q2  Q3  YTD  YTD 
 2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Pulp Segment                   
Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)                   
NBSK 443.0   355.1   400.2   1,195.0   1,279.1 
NBHK 57.8   4.5   79.8   143.9   247.6 
Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 42.8   173.1   15.0   253.7   28.6 
Annual maintenance downtime (days) 44   117   10   188   27 
Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)                   
NBSK 402.2   330.4   369.9   1,151.3   1,230.8 
NBHK 45.7   30.3   100.1   145.1   235.4 
Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                   
Europe 1,345   1,288   840   1,223   841 
China 832   962   572   892   572 
North America 1,542   1,598   1,133   1,481   1,139 
Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                   
China 623   767   443   694   456 
North America 1,320   1,297   868   1,212   885 
Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2)                   
NBSK 847   830   562   777   565 
NBHK 684   672   424   604   451 
Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 464.5   362.0   529.2   1,345.6   1,670.5 
Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 185.8   130.9   215.5   517.8   669.3 
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 114   90   96   101   92 
                    
Wood Products Segment                   
Lumber production (MMfbm) 102.1   116.7   96.8   336.6   326.6 
Lumber sales (MMfbm) 97.7   109.3   118.5   315.3   345.2 
Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 692  789  453  702  383 
Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 14.1   21.0   17.8   51.4   63.3 
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)128  128  125  128  118 
                    
Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates                   
$ / €(4) 1.1784   1.2050   1.1698   1.1958   1.1248 
$ / C$(4)0.7937  0.8142  0.7508  0.7996  0.7388 

______________

(1)    Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.    
(2)    Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(3)    Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(4)    Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenues$469,746  $333,151  $1,284,298  $1,024,945 
Costs and expenses               
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 302,221   272,165   910,244   832,554 
Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 34,294   31,862   97,175   94,952 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,476   15,388   60,259   49,326 
Operating income 113,755   13,736   216,620   48,113 
Other income (expenses)               
Interest expense (16,882)  (19,864)  (53,031)  (60,056)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       (30,368)   
Other income 4,735   11,898   9,118   12,136 
Total other expenses, net (12,147)  (7,966)  (74,281)  (47,920)
Income before income taxes 101,608   5,770   142,339   193 
Income tax recovery (provision) (32,490)  1,775   (45,873)  (4,451)
Net income (loss)$69,118  $7,545  $96,466  $(4,258)
Net income (loss) per common share               
Basic$1.05  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)
Diluted$1.04  $0.11  $1.46  $(0.06)
Dividends declared per common share$0.0650  $0.0650  $0.1950  $0.2675 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

   September 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $338,730  $361,098 
Accounts receivable, net  253,731   227,055 
Inventories  345,107   271,696 
Prepaid expenses and other  14,708   15,003 
Total current assets  952,276   874,852 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,141,303   1,109,740 
Investment in joint ventures  43,341   46,429 
Amortizable intangible assets, net  48,955   51,571 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  10,474   13,251 
Other long-term assets  34,243   31,928 
Deferred income tax  1,161   1,355 
Total assets $2,231,753  $2,129,126 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and other $255,571  $210,994 
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations  920   802 
Total current liabilities  256,491   211,796 
Debt  1,162,377   1,145,294 
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations  29,938   31,810 
Finance lease liabilities  55,201   41,329 
Operating lease liabilities  7,257   9,933 
Other long-term liabilities  11,192   10,909 
Deferred income tax  81,461   77,028 
Total liabilities  1,603,917   1,528,099 
Shareholders’ equity        
Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,037,000 issued and outstanding (2020 – 65,868,000)  65,988   65,800 
Additional paid-in capital  348,098   345,696 
Retained earnings  300,698   217,106 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (86,948)  (27,575)
Total shareholders’ equity  627,836   601,027 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,231,753  $2,129,126 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

   Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                
Net income (loss) $69,118  $7,545  $96,466  $(4,258)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization  34,315   31,884   97,237   95,031 
Deferred income tax provision (recovery)  5,005   (4,255)  7,485   (10,330)
Inventory impairment     8,000      25,998 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt        30,368    
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense  879   769   2,654   2,270 
Stock compensation expense  1,005   895   2,590   815 
Gain on sale of investments     (15,443)     (15,443)
Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)  (5,721)  3,384   (12,361)  4,120 
Other  (844)  (1,801)  (1,104)  (2,993)
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions  (1,065)  (783)  (3,190)  (2,495)
Changes in working capital                
Accounts receivable  (31,441)  17,226   (27,500)  11,238 
Inventories  (39,512)  (8,031)  (82,275)  (20,443)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  12,180   (4,219)  46,783   (54,000)
Other  (3,775)  (6,683)  (5,569)  (6,759)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities  40,144   28,488   151,584   22,751 
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (38,306)  (14,639)  (125,692)  (59,201)
Acquisition of Mercer Mass Timber  (51,258)     (51,258)   
Insurance proceeds  1,530      21,578    
Purchase of amortizable intangible assets  (460)  (30)  (1,669)  (557)
Purchase of investments           (9,370)
Proceeds from sale of investments     21,540      21,540 
Other  2,873   396   2,764   1,243 
Net cash from (used in) investing activities  (85,621)  7,267   (154,277)  (46,345)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                
Redemption of senior notes        (824,557)   
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes        875,000    
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net  3,967   8,750   (53,145)  34,359 
Dividend payments  (4,293)  (4,282)  (8,582)  (13,329)
Payment of note issuance costs  (69)     (14,483)   
Proceeds from government grants  361      8,893   299 
Repurchase of common shares           (162)
Other  (2,254)  (302)  (2,165)  (2,729)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities  (2,288)  4,166   (19,039)  18,438 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  1,961   2,325   (636)  (349)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (45,804)  42,246   (22,368)  (5,505)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  384,534   303,334   361,098   351,085 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $338,730  $345,580  $338,730  $345,580 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

 Q3  Q2  Q3  YTD  YTD 
 2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income (loss)$69,118  $21,415  $7,545  $96,466  $(4,258)
Income tax provision (recovery) 32,490   10,685   (1,775)  45,873   4,451 
Interest expense 16,882   17,130   19,864   53,031   60,056 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt          30,368    
Other expenses (income) (4,735)  2,606   (11,898)  (9,118)  (12,136)
Operating income 113,755   51,836   13,736   216,620   48,113 
Add: Depreciation and amortization 34,315   31,955   31,884   97,237   95,031 
Operating EBITDA$148,070  $83,791  $45,620  $313,857  $143,144 

 


