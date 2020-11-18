Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercer International Inc.    MERC

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercer International Inc. To Present at Upcoming 2020 RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:30pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

2020 RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Virtual Conference
Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020
Panel discussion at 12:55 PM ET

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - Current Documents” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/current-documents/) on the morning of the event.

The session will be recorded and made available to conference participants for one week following the presentation time.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:
David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099
                                               
David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:31pMERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : To Present at Upcoming 2020 RBC Capital Markets Fore..
AQ
04:30pMercer International Inc. To Present at Upcoming 2020 RBC Capital Markets For..
GL
10/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other..
AQ
10/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results a..
AQ
10/29Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results ..
GL
10/07MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Res..
AQ
10/07Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Re..
GL
10/07A MAINTENANCE OUTAGE AND WOOD SUPPLY : A Mercer...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 408 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,7x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 325
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,40 $
Last Close Price 7,75 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
David K. Ure Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.-36.99%510
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-13.68%16 885
SUZANO S.A.29.28%12 917
STORA ENSO OYJ4.97%12 818
SVENSKA CELLULOSA41.84%11 008
HOLMEN AB28.40%6 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ