  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
13.53 USD   +0.52%
Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/21/2022 | 04:34pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
Boca Raton, Florida, November 28 to November 30, 2022
Presentation at 2:50 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Palm Beach, Florida, November 29 to December 2, 2022
Fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, December 1, 2022

2022 RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Virtual Conference
Presentation at 3:10 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, December 1, 2022

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s website (https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/) in advance of these events.

A webcast of the live BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference session will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2022/idi9b18h.cfm and a 90-day replay of the presentation will be available 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event.

A webcast of the live RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Virtual Conference presentation will be recorded and made available for one week following the presentation time at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4020064/7CBF9EB2671CE9552A8E24DDAA658165.

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Approved by

Juan Carlos Bueno
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 684-1099

David K. Ure
Senior VP Finance, CFO and Secretary
+1 (604) 684-1099


