Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercer International : Knowing Your Abilities – Mercer's 5th Life-saving Golden Rule

07/23/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 23, 2021 / All Stories, Featured, Mercer Forestry Services, Safety, Team Members

Knowing Your Abilities - Mercer's 5th Life-saving Golden Rule

At Mercer, the Life-saving Golden Rules are critical to our high-risk workers. While simple in nature, not following them can have serious consequences for our employees and their teams. Many of the rules focus on following safe-work processes, personal protective equipment, and incident reporting - all very regular for industrial workplaces and where a lot of focus can be placed during orientations, regular training, and safety meetings.

But what do we do about the instances where, even while wearing the proper PPE and following all safe work processes, our workers are unsure about their skills related to the task at hand?

For that, we have the Life-saving Golden Rule #5 - I only conduct work that I am authorized, trained and qualified to do, following safe work instructions.

Growing with Experience

When starting a new role, employees want to make a good impression. To show their capabilities and their aptitude for the work. This is only natural. Even seasoned workers want to make this impression. However, we must be careful that this goal must never hinder their safety or the safety of their teams.

Knowing how to perform a task safely comes with time, training, and experience. The 5th LSGR recognizes this, reminding our team members not to rush into tasks - instead, take the time to reflect on if this is work that you have been trained to do. Does your role give you the authorization or the qualifications to complete the task? Is there someone who is better suited or more qualified for the task? What is the learning opportunity here?

Safe Work with Mercer Forestry Services

Mercer's operations contain a variety of work settings, with tasks varying from site to site. Mercer Forestry Services is one such operation, with the necessary equipment, environment, and qualifications changing from employee to employee. Relying on the training, their day-to-day focuses on ensuring they can complete their work safely - and stopping the work when they feel unsafe and unprepared.

Today, they're here to share their experience with the Life-saving Golden Rule #5.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
11:08aMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Knowing Your Abilities – Mercer's 5th Life-saving G..
PU
07/21MERCER INTERNATIONAL : to present at upcoming Jefferies 2021...
PU
07/21MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2021 Virtual Indust..
AQ
07/16LIFE-SAVING GOLDEN RULE NO. 9 : A Solution Approach to...
PU
07/12MERCER INTERNATIONAL : announces conference call for second quarter...
PU
07/12MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Re..
AQ
07/08MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Working Together for Climate-friendly and Sustainable Log..
PU
07/06MERCER INTERNATIONAL : TD Securities Adjusts Mercer International PT to $14.50 F..
MT
07/05MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Timber Products Receives Safety Award
PU
07/02MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Our Commitment to Sustainability and Shared Success with ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 829 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,38 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.11.02%845
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ11.19%20 325
SUZANO S.A.-2.63%15 948
STORA ENSO OYJ3.00%14 636
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (PUBL)7.15%11 412
SCG PACKAGING53.61%7 769