Mercer International : Q2, 2022 Earnings & HIT Acquisition
07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Quarter 2, 2022 Earnings & HIT acquisition
Juan Carlos Bueno; President & CEO David Ure; SVP, CFO & Secretary
July 29, 2022
Forward-looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements.
Certain information included in this presentation contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to results of operations and financial conditions, market expectations and business development activities, as well as capital spending and financing sources.
Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mercer.
For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, review Mercer's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unless required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.
Q2, 2022 Financial and operating highlights
Constructive end product pricing, rising USD are offsetting inflationary pressure
Cashflows supporting ambitious capex program and HIT acquisition
Steady, solid EBITDA
$145M in Q2
A new wood products record at $49M
Planned maintenance
Most ambitious maintenance quarter of the year now complete - 43 days of downtime in Q2
Stable market conditions
Sequential price increases for pulp and lumber across all markets in Q2
NBSK up $100/tonne in Europe, $147 in China
WSPF down in NA, but European pricing higher
European electricity prices remain over $200/MWh
Strong USD
Cash & liquidity, capital allocation
Cashflow in the quarter of $85M pushes balance to $495M
Up to $275M of cash will be deployed in Q2 to complete HIT acquisition
Market conditions; Executing the strategy
Execution of the capex plan
Stendal pulpmill returns to operation
HIT acquisition - strategy execution
Market conditions
Pulp: Tepid underlying demand in China offset by solid demand in Western economies and disruptions in supply of NBSK; unplanned outages and shipping restrictions
• despite falling housing starts, inventories remain low and pent up demand persists
Electricity: elevated with limited options for near-term moderation
Executing capital expenditure plan
Woodrooms at Celgar, Peace River
• Friesau sorting capacity increases
Stendal capacity increase to 740,000 tonnes
Spokane mass timber plant expansion
2021 Sustainability Report
Quick recovery from the Stendal fire
• Mill returned to production this week
• Longer term reconstruction of conveyor system will take several months
Time to return to full-capacity production tbd
HIT acquisition
integrated sawmill and value-add pallet production facility in Torgau, Germany
Key products include lumber and wood pallets, biofuels, and energy
€270 million ($~275.4 million) purchase price, inclusive of forecasted net working capital of ~€43 million (~$43.9 million)
Transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 or early Q4, 2022
