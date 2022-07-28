Log in
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
16.14 USD   +1.13%
Mercer International : Q2, 2022 Earnings & HIT Acquisition

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world

Quarter 2, 2022 Earnings & HIT acquisition

Juan Carlos Bueno; President & CEO David Ure; SVP, CFO & Secretary

July 29, 2022

Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements.

Certain information included in this presentation contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to results of operations and financial conditions, market expectations and business development activities, as well as capital spending and financing sources.

Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mercer.

For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, review Mercer's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unless required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

2

Q2, 2022 Financial and operating highlights

Constructive end product pricing, rising USD are offsetting inflationary pressure

Cashflows supporting ambitious capex program and HIT acquisition

Steady, solid EBITDA

  • $145M in Q2
  • A new wood products record at $49M

Planned maintenance

  • Most ambitious maintenance quarter of the year now complete - 43 days of downtime in Q2

Stable market conditions

  • Sequential price increases for pulp and lumber across all markets in Q2
  • NBSK up $100/tonne in Europe, $147 in China
  • WSPF down in NA, but European pricing higher
  • European electricity prices remain over $200/MWh
  • Strong USD

Cash & liquidity, capital allocation

  • Cashflow in the quarter of $85M pushes balance to $495M
  • Up to $275M of cash will be deployed in Q2 to complete HIT acquisition

3

Market conditions; Executing the strategy

Execution of the capex plan

Stendal pulpmill returns to operation

HIT acquisition - strategy execution

Market conditions

  • Pulp: Tepid underlying demand in China offset by solid demand in Western economies and disruptions in supply of NBSK; unplanned outages and shipping restrictions

despite falling housing starts, inventories remain low and pent up demand persists

  • Electricity: elevated with limited options for near-term moderation

Executing capital expenditure plan

  • Woodrooms at Celgar, Peace River

Friesau sorting capacity increases

  • Stendal capacity increase to 740,000 tonnes
  • Spokane mass timber plant expansion

2021 Sustainability Report

Quick recovery from the Stendal fire

Mill returned to production this week

Longer term reconstruction of conveyor system will take several months

  • Time to return to full-capacity production tbd
    4

HIT acquisition

  • integrated sawmill and value-add pallet production facility in Torgau, Germany
  • Key products include lumber and wood pallets, biofuels, and energy
  • €270 million ($~275.4 million) purchase price, inclusive of forecasted net working capital of ~€43 million (~$43.9 million)
  • Transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 or early Q4, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:19:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
