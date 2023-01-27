Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
12.55 USD   +0.80%
01/20Mercer International : Harvesting Burnt Stands with Mercer Forestry Services
PU
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercer International : Stendal Employees with a Dual Mission

01/27/2023 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 27, 2023 / All Stories, Community, Featured, Mercer Stendal, Safety, Team Members

Mercer Stendal Employees with a Dual Mission

When Lisa Budde drives to work in Arneburg, she does so with two roles in mind - as do about 100 other Mercer employees. The young woman not only works for the company as a plant operator. She is also a member of the Mercer Stendal Fire Department, on the spot and ready to go in the event of a fire. Lisa says, "It's an interest on one hand, but also passion." For her, it's clear: "Our job depends on the existence of the internal fire department."

Like Lisa, everyone who signs an employment contract at Mercer Stendal knows pulp can only be produced here if the company has a functioning fire department. The law requires it. And so, this requires as many men and women as possible to declare their willingness to become part of the fire department.

Mike Wieczorek acts as deputy head of the fire department at Mercer Stendal. For him, firefighting is a way of life. "Since I was a child, I've put my heart and soul into it," Mike shares.

Jessica Höhne, who works in the Mercer Stendal laboratory, is also an active member of the force. "We work very well together as a team," she says. Referring to the fire in the summer of 2022, an event like that showed how good and, above all, important it is to think outside the box when it comes to training, and to practice and train across the department.

Jessica Höhne, geared up as a member of the Mercer Stendal Fire Department

Those who work at Mercer Stendal and decide to join the fire department are often known to have ties to the volunteer fire department in their hometown. However, this is not a requirement to become active in the fire department at the mill. The company offers training from the ground up for all who are interested.

In coordination with the local volunteer fire departments, training and continuing education for the mill's fire department have been organized for many years. In this way, men and women from other units get to know the company (and vice versa) and learn more about the special features of the plant and the use of special knowledge.

We at Mercer Stendal have experienced how fast, how ready for action and, above all, how competent volunteer fire departments are. Of the nearly 800 emergency personnel who worked six days in a row to extinguish and bring the fire at our plant in July 2022 under control, the majority were volunteers who sacrificed their valuable free time to do so. Pulling across all fire departments and associations, the teams geared up and prevented the fire from spreading and flaring up once more. It was ultimately they, working day and night, who ensured the worst was prevented.

Every village, every town and, of course, every employer would do well to support the men and women in their local fire brigades to the highest degree. For it is they who sacrifice many hours of their free time in order to act quickly in an emergency. From major events to minor calls, they practice and train. On weekends, day or night, in extreme heat or even severe cold, they learn and they help. They don't look at the clock. They don't look at the thermometer. They just do it - for everyone's protection.

It's reassuring to know that these volunteers will be there if, despite all precautions, something does happen. To remain equipped and ready, the fire departments depend on new members, who are desperately needed to maintain operational readiness. Become a member of one of our county fire departments. The people in need will thank you.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
01/20Mercer International : Harvesting Burnt Stands with Mercer Forestry Services
PU
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
01/17Mercer International's British Columbia Mill to Take Three Weeks of Downtime
MT
01/17Mercer International Inc. Announces Downtime at Its Celgar Mill
GL
01/17Mercer International Inc. Announces Downtime at Its Celgar Mill
AQ
01/17Mercer International Inc. Announces Downtime At Its Celgar Mill
CI
01/13Mercer International Inc. to present at upcoming 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional..
AQ
01/12Mercer International : to present at upcoming 26th Annual...
PU
01/12Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming CIBC Investor Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 227 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,12x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 830 M 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,55 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Bueno President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.82%830
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-4.38%19 330
STORA ENSO OYJ6.54%12 284
SUZANO S.A.-5.68%11 716
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA11.03%9 997
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.49%6 828