Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercer International : Training and Mentoring with Mercer Forestry Services

03/04/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 4, 2022 / All Stories, Featured, Mercer Forestry Services, Safety, Team Members

Training and Mentoring with Mercer Forestry Services

Mercer Forestry Services is a growing company both within Mercer and within the industry. Their services assist Mercer Celgaroperations by providing chip hauling and, similar to Mercer Holz, provide log harvesting and hauling to third-party customers operating in British Columbia. Road building is also offered to third-party customers, allowing easier access to harvesting and other work sites.

There is a shortage of experienced, professional drivers throughout North America. This has a direct impact on us at Mercer Forestry Services (MFS) in both our log hauling and our chip transfer hauling services. With our operations taking place throughout the rugged terrain of British Columbia's mountain regions and, at times, during heavy snowfalls, it is imperative that we hire highly skilled drivers to fill this important safety-sensitive role. By partnering with Okanagan College(OC) and the British Columbia Forest Safety Council(BCFSC), MFS participated in the active attempt to fill this industry gap through the Professional Industry Driver Training Program.

This OC Training Programis funded by the BCFSC, which provides the tools and training for students to obtain their Class 1 License with a high degree of professionalism and industry knowledge. The program offers robust safety guidelines and includes a wide range of topics such as fatigue management, load securement, steep grade descent tools, and injury prevention. The program also includes four weeks of hands-on mentorship.

One of MFS' highly skilled drivers, Jason Woehler, committed to a mentorship role in this program, driving alongside an OC student driver. During this time, he shared the techniques and insider knowledge gained through his many years of experience. At the end of the mentorship, we had the opportunity to give feedback, extend their mentorship, or hire our trainee. It was clear that this comprehensive training programinstilled the right values and professional standards that we look for in a driver. With that, we were thrilled to welcome an excellent new driver to our MFS team, Breanna Bloor.

At the end of the day, the most important thing we want to ensure is that everyone gets home safely. Through comprehensive hands-on training and continuing partnerships, we can help ensure our drivers have the right tools to build careers by starting with a solid foundation.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
10:56aMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Training and Mentoring with Mercer Forestry Services
PU
02/28MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Rosenthal advocates the reopening of a railroad connection
PU
02/23Credit Suisse Lifts Mercer International's Price Target to $16 from $12.50, Notes 'Powe..
MT
02/22RBC Lifts Price Target on Mercer International to $16 From $15, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
02/18TRANSCRIPT : Mercer International Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
02/18MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Continuing on our Road to Zero – Process Safety
PU
02/17MERCER INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 RESULTS AND INCREASES QUAR..
PU
02/17MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/17MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, F..
AQ
02/17MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 969 M - -
Net income 2022 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 873 M 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float -
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,23 $
Average target price 15,90 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.10.34%873
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-16.56%16 455
SUZANO S.A.-10.70%14 359
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.59%13 617
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.34%11 395
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)6.58%7 696