Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-08-16 am EDT
17.13 USD   +2.67%
11:24aMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Training starts for 17 future skilled workers
PU
08/03MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Timber Products utilizes laser scanning and 3D facility...
PU
08/03Mercer International Files for Up to $750 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercer International : Training starts for 17 future skilled workers

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 16, 2022 / All Stories, Featured, Mercer Stendal, Team Members

Training starts for 17 future skilled workers

A new phase of life began for 17 young individuals at Mercer Stendal on August 15, 2022. One dual student and 16 apprentices started of their first week of training at the Arneburg site. Ralf Donk, Human Resources Manager, welcomed the new generation in the company's auditorium.

"We don't start this training year until the middle of the month because we want our trainees to enjoy more of their summer holidays," explained Sirko Röder, Training Coordinator at the company.

To prepare them for their training period at Mercer Stendal, the mill plans an introductory week to all things Mercer. August 15th and 16th (Monday and Tuesday) will bring all 17 newcomers together in Arneburg. During this time, they will get to know the plant, along with their trainers and managers. They also receive their personal protective equipment and Mercer clothing, prompting an introduction to our value of Health & Safety and the importance of prevention during their training period throughout their various training locations. They will be handed their school books, which the company has bought for them. "We have everything ready so that the training can start smoothly for them," Röder continues.

In addition to the current 13 apprentices in their second-to-fourth year of training, amongst this new group of apprentices include those who want to become paper technologists (1), chemical technicians (6), chemical laboratory assistants (2), mechatronics technicians (2), electronics technicians for industrial engineering (2), industrial mechanics (1) and forwarding agents (1), as well as warehouse logistics specialists (1). Vocational schools in Altenburg, Bitterfeld-Wolfen, and Stendal are available for their theoretical training. The first dual student at Mercer Stendal will study electrical engineering and information technology at the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Köthen.

To help start this new period with a motivated and committed team, Röder organized a three-day trainee camp in Bad Saarow on Lake Scharmützel as part of their first week of training. The 17 new apprentices are brought together with the 13 current apprentices and five colleagues from Mercer Stendal, where the group will go hiking, build a raft, cook, practice archery, and spend time getting to know each other around the campfire.

Once reinvigorated by the outdoors, they will begin their apprenticeship year. Sirko Röder notes that this training is more than completing an apprenticeship. "We train for ourselves and not for the free market. Everyone who learns with us should be able to work for us later on."

Header photo: These 16 young individuals (one more will join in the course of the week) began as apprentices at Mercer Stendal on August 15, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
11:24aMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Training starts for 17 future skilled workers
PU
08/03MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Timber Products utilizes laser scanning and 3D facility...
PU
08/03Mercer International Files for Up to $750 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
08/01Mercer International Inc. to present at upcoming Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference
AQ
08/01RBC Boosts Price Target on Mercer International to $20 From $17, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
07/29Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference
AQ
07/29Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference
GL
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Mercer International Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28MERCER INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QU..
PU
07/28MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Q2, 2022 Earnings & HIT Acquisition
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 180 M - -
Net income 2022 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,17x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,68 $
Average target price 20,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Bueno President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.39.12%1 103
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.82%18 502
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.97%12 590
SUZANO S.A.-18.70%12 566
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.63%10 471
SCG PACKAGING-15.88%7 045